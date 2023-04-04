As a grandparent wanting safe, livable futures for my great great grandchildren, I am heartened by Daily Journal letters and columns showing the benefits of electrification, demonstrating how doable and affordable building electrification has become.
As “early electrifiers,” my wife Teri and I have fully electrified our 1951, 2,200-square-foot San Mateo home. It is the winner of Peninsula Clean Energy’s award as the 2023 All-Electric Leader, Outstanding Residential Modernization.
There are many benefits to electrification — health, safety, comfort and resilience. We electrified because the need for swift climate action has never been greater. Since early 2021 when we installed our first electric appliance, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released sobering reports on the state of the climate. As UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres puts it, humanity is at Code Red.
The IPCC made this crystal clear. To solve the climate crisis requires individuals, governments, and businesses must make immediate, drastic shifts away from fossil fuels. We ignore this at our extreme peril.
Locally, buildings account for a large percentage — 38% — of greenhouse gas emissions. However, we are fortunate that Peninsula Clean Energy provides 100% clean electricity. We can electrify all buildings.
In our home, after taking advantage of then-available limited rebates, the net cost of replacing our obsolete gas-fired stove, water heater, dryer and furnace with electric was $24,000. By comparison, the contractor quotes to replace gas with gas totaled $16,000, an incremental increase of $8,000 to go from all gas appliances to all-electric appliances. But that was before recent increases in local rebates, and the game-changing Inflation Reduction Act.
For the typical homeowner in San Mateo, the 2023-2024 net electrification cost, including a water heater, furnace, stove, dryer and a new panel if needed (in so few cases) has dropped from $24,000, to $10,000 after rebates and tax credits. That is $6,000 less than what my family would have paid for gas replacements. In other words, electric replacements costs are now less than gas replacements.
The specifics: Peninsula Clean Energy and the Bay Area Regional Energy Network offer rebates of $4,000 for installation of an electric heat pump water heater, and $4,500 for installation of an electric heat pump water space heater/air conditioner. The IRA provides up to $2,000 each year, as well as rebates (available in 2024) up to: $1,750 for heat pump water heaters, $8,000 for heat pump space heating and cooling, $4,000 for electric panel replacements (needed in very few cases, just use the “Watt Diet”). This is a total of more than $25,000 in rebates and tax credits for the typical San Mateo family with even more rebates and tax credits available for low and fixed income families. Check the incentives available to you here: incentives.switchison.org.
Regarding grid capacity, Jan Pepper, CEO of Peninsula Clean Energy, said last December: “We do have enough clean and affordable power to make building electrification work.” Peninsula Clean Energy has committed to providing 24/7/365 clean power by the year 2025. Chris Benjamin, Corporate Sustainability director at PG&E stated last August that “PG&E regularly forecasts electrical load in our service area, so that we can implement upgrades to the distribution grid to meet areas of growing demand and plan for the needs that all-electric buildings will require.”
The benefits of natural gas in a power outage are highly exaggerated by the fossil fuel industry. Gas central furnaces, and newer stoves, dryers and gas water heaters will not operate during power outages.
History has shown the dangers of gas in our homes. After an earthquake, it takes much longer for gas service to be restored. Poorly maintained gas appliances produce carbon monoxide and benzene, and leak methane, even when turned off. The burning of natural gas creates NOx, which can cause asthma and other respiratory problems.
All gas fired equipment will eventually fail. As one example, about half of all water heaters in San Mateo County will need replacement in the next seven years. That is 100,000 gas water heaters. Why would one think of replacing gas equipment with gas, when so many clean electricity options are available at competitive costs?
We can each do our part to ensure a fantastic future for our great great grandchildren.
Robert Whitehair and his wife Teri live in San Mateo and are active members of the San Mateo Climate Action Team, named a 2023 Champion of Promise by Acterra. Robert was the winner of the 2022 Sustainable San Mateo County Ruth Petersen Award for Volunteer Service. He has more than 50 years experience in buildings and infrastructure.
