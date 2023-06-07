Anne Marie Murphy

Anne Marie Murphy

One nation’s children and teenagers are facing an urgent mental health crisis, perhaps the worst ever faced by school-age kids. It is a misnomer to think that the crisis started with the pandemic — it did not — it was brewing before 2020. Initially, the trend lines baffled researchers, however, there is now no question that the dramatic increase in suicidal behavior, anxiety and depression in school-age children is linked to social media use and, in some cases, social media addiction. The situation is so dire that U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy just issued a important Advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health chronicling the challenges posed by social media and the mounting evidence of risk of harm to children and adolescents.  

Many residents may not know that, in March, the San Mateo County Board of Education and Superintendent Nancy Magee filed the first of what has become numerous lawsuits by California schools against social media companies for the harm being inflicted on students. Taking a stand took immense courage — especially given the fact that most residents (and school board members) have friends or family who work at the defendant companies, which include YouTube, Google, Alphabet, Facebook, Instagram, Meta, TikTok and Snap.

