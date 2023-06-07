One nation’s children and teenagers are facing an urgent mental health crisis, perhaps the worst ever faced by school-age kids. It is a misnomer to think that the crisis started with the pandemic — it did not — it was brewing before 2020. Initially, the trend lines baffled researchers, however, there is now no question that the dramatic increase in suicidal behavior, anxiety and depression in school-age children is linked to social media use and, in some cases, social media addiction. The situation is so dire that U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy just issued a important Advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health chronicling the challenges posed by social media and the mounting evidence of risk of harm to children and adolescents.
Many residents may not know that, in March, the San Mateo County Board of Education and Superintendent Nancy Magee filed the first of what has become numerous lawsuits by California schools against social media companies for the harm being inflicted on students. Taking a stand took immense courage — especially given the fact that most residents (and school board members) have friends or family who work at the defendant companies, which include YouTube, Google, Alphabet, Facebook, Instagram, Meta, TikTok and Snap.
Jefferson Union High School District, Jefferson Elementary School District, Bayshore Elementary School District, South San Francisco Unified School District and Cabrillo Unified School District have all joined the effort, filing their own lawsuits. They have been joined by schools spanning the entire country — from Pennsylvania and Oregon, to Kentucky and Indiana.
Teachers and school administrators have been at the front lines and seen how social media has harmed students. Teachers and administrators are dealing with cyberbullying. Schools are being vandalized as the result of so-called social media “challenges.” At the start of this past school year several schools in San Mateo County were vandalized as part of a TikTok challenge called “Devious Lick.” The bathrooms at one local high school had to be closed for costly repairs. There are instances of kids being driven toward suicide by content from social media. There are instances of sexual predators targeting youth on social media, sometimes leading to real-life sexual assault.
There are also less extreme, but more insidious negative effects flowing from social media. Kids are more isolated and less likely to physically interact with friends. Kids are favoring screen time over outdoor activities and leisure reading. Social media use leads to short attention spans. Problematic social media use is even linked to rising rates of ADHD. In short, school-age children are in crisis.
As President Biden noted in his State of the Union address earlier this year, social media companies are running an “experiment” “on our children for profit.” It is critical that we commend and support the efforts by our local schools to effect change and that we call upon social media companies to prioritize children’s health and safety over profits and growing of their user bases.
Anne Marie Murphy, an attorney representing school boards across the state with Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy LLP.
