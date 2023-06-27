Kevin Mullin

Atmospheric rivers and devastating flooding pummeled our communities earlier this year and caused millions of dollars in damage. And our cities and state are not alone; in fact, 1 in 3 homes in the United States are at high risk of natural disasters. That’s why the first bill I introduced in Congress would help low-income homeowners weatherize their properties to make them more resilient to climate-driven natural disasters like wildfires, torrential storms and extreme heat.

The Weatherization Resilience and Adaptation Program Act would create a grant program to provide direct assistance to low-income property owners, affordable housing providers, and owners of mobile homes to help protect their homes against the most devastating effects of climate change. The WRAP Act would help homeowners pay for things like double-pane windows or heat resistant roofing, artificial berms and dunes to add flood protection, and the addition of defensible spaces around homes to shield them from wildfires. These solutions can help protect our most vulnerable communities before disaster ever strikes.

