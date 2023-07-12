Regarding the guest perspective by U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, “Protecting homes from climate change disasters,” in the June 27 edition of the Daily Journal, reading about commonsense legislation for reducing the risk of property loss from wildfire and other major climate events is refreshing.
Too much taxpayer money is being spent on largely unregulated forest thinning programs justified by the flawed and dubious “overgrown forests” narrative espoused by the timber industry and government agencies that subsidize their budgets with logging. The work of independent forest scientists indicates that the damage to forest ecosystems and the environment from large-scale thinning, particularly when performed deep in the backcountry distant from homes and communities, far outweighs the modest, at best, benefits achieved, and the focus on thinning ignores the fact that our homes and structures are themselves fuel.
Unlike forest thinning, strategies to make homes less flammable, such as those that would be made more affordable to homeowners through the WRAP ACT, have demonstrable benefits and are harm-free. I am delighted that it is our own U.S. Rep. Mullin behind the authorship of the WRAP Act.
With the WRAP Act, he is proving his commitment to finding real solutions and to people, not the timber lobby. Way to go, Kevin.
