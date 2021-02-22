Our most impactful New Year’s resolutions are generally the ones where we take small steps forward, even as big leaps remain out of reach.
It can be particularly challenging to scale back on things that play central roles in our lives but are toxic in excess. We often think of the small computers in our pockets, but the 4,000-pound machines in our driveways pose even bigger questions about balancing practicality, safety and quality of life.
We know vehicle exhaust is wrecking our environment, but the threats to our safety run deeper than the fuel in the tank, and won’t be solved by even a complete switch to zero-emission vehicles.
Beyond the air pollution from brake pads, cars remain a leading cause of death and injury, a problem made worse by the proliferation of SUVs.
Cars also drive so many daily discontents — the traffic that robs hours from each day, the noise and visual pollution sucking charm from our streets, and the way being in separate metal containers makes otherwise kind people flip out over minor inconveniences.
Yet cars are essential tools for getting around our sprawled communities and carrying the heavy loads of work and family life, and may be the only place some people get a moment to themselves or have a roof over their heads — situations made worse by the pandemic.
So how do we thread the needle between the harm caused by cars and their pivotal role in our daily lives? While some may be able to cut cars out entirely, for most of us on the Peninsula, that is a non-starter. Yet smaller steps can have major impacts at the community scale.
Is there one regular trip that could be done by walking, transit or bike? Nearly 50% of car trips in the U.S. are three miles or shorter, and 20% are under one mile.
Could your next vehicle be a cargo e-bike? If it needs to be a car, could it be one whose safety rating includes the impact on pedestrians — a mandated part of ratings in the E.U., but not in the U.S.?
Is there a mostly unused vehicle on your street that could be sold or donated, freeing up space for kids to bike or play?
What about choosing a more centrally located home that allows you to walk, bike or take transit for more day-to-day activities?
These changes may seem like drops in the bucket, but they give people up-close views of how alternative transportation could be safer and more convenient, building the political will to get it done.
Even if these shifts are off the table for you individually, you can act at the community level by driving slowly around cyclists, voting to fund public transit, advocating for car-reducing policies, or even checking the impulse to oppose them for inconveniencing drivers.
For officials, the potential for impact is even greater. Twentieth century policies baked car dependency into our Peninsula by zoning most housing away from shops, limiting public transit’s reach and mandating parking minimums that gave us more office parks and strip malls than downtowns.
Now there are opportunities to reverse course, such as turning parking spots into parklets, creating bus-only traffic lanes, and permitting housing in jobs- and transit-rich areas, giving more people the opportunity to use cars less.
Changing what we’re used to can be uncomfortable. Yet every January, so many of us overcome discomfort for the sake of our future selves. Halting climate change is the largest embodiment of this principle, but other examples hit closer to home.
For parents schlepping toddler gear, fewer SUVs and trucks with front blind zones mean their kids can experience the mobility and independence so fondly remembered from their own childhoods, when streets were safer.
For those who bought single-family homes in the hills decades ago, apartments downtown represent opportunities to remain independent when driving is no longer an option.
And officials facing pushback on policies that favor pedestrians, cyclists or transit riders over drivers should consider that such changes have proven overwhelmingly popular around the globe despite initial resistance, as seen for pandemic-era safe streets.
The challenge is that community shifts rely on policy changes, and vice-versa.
Few residents can choose transit-adjacent housing until more is zoned for and built, and bike commutes will remain rare until infrastructure gets safer. The crises caused by cars, and the benefits of loosening our dependence on them, mean we can’t afford to wait.
Resolutions are all about stretching for the bigger picture. They’re a lot easier when we’re in it together.
Karen Tkach Tuzman is a California Democratic Party delegate representing Assembly District 22.
