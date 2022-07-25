In the July 20 edition of the Daily Journal, Veer Bhalla had a letter published that discussed the values of the Boy Scouts. As an Eagle Scout, I can attest to Veer’s statements and the value of lessons learned in scouting. Though this is not the only youth group that can help form and grow future leaders. Scouts and other youth leadership opportunities in school, society and religious institutions provide young people opportunity to learn and practice good leadership skills and personal values.

Jon Froomin

As a young man, I had the good fortune of becoming an Eagle Scout, but also being a member and leader in Masonic youth group DeMolay. Scouting and family values provided the foundation upon which DeMolay built. In these and other youth groups, leadership positions tend to rotate, giving opportunity to several youth to lead and learn and are generally selected from and by their local unit. These teachings have done well to translate into good and great leaders in our communities and world. Accomplished Eagle Scouts include Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon; Gerald Ford, former president of the United States; and Guion Bluford, the first African American in space. Famous senior DeMolays include President Bill Clinton, Walt Disney and Carl Albert (former speaker of the House of Representatives).

