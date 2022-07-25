In the July 20 edition of the Daily Journal, Veer Bhalla had a letter published that discussed the values of the Boy Scouts. As an Eagle Scout, I can attest to Veer’s statements and the value of lessons learned in scouting. Though this is not the only youth group that can help form and grow future leaders. Scouts and other youth leadership opportunities in school, society and religious institutions provide young people opportunity to learn and practice good leadership skills and personal values.
As a young man, I had the good fortune of becoming an Eagle Scout, but also being a member and leader in Masonic youth group DeMolay. Scouting and family values provided the foundation upon which DeMolay built. In these and other youth groups, leadership positions tend to rotate, giving opportunity to several youth to lead and learn and are generally selected from and by their local unit. These teachings have done well to translate into good and great leaders in our communities and world. Accomplished Eagle Scouts include Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon; Gerald Ford, former president of the United States; and Guion Bluford, the first African American in space. Famous senior DeMolays include President Bill Clinton, Walt Disney and Carl Albert (former speaker of the House of Representatives).
One of the many leadership lessons I learned in DeMolay was taught during my installation as master councilor, the president of the local chapter. During the installation, I was admonished not to be arrogant or dictatorial, to follow the teachings (vision) of the organization, etc. When provided my gavel, I was told, “I now present you with the gavel of authority and enjoin upon you the duty of wielding it with dignity, impartiality, and courtesy, never forgetting that, though you are temporarily the chief among your brethren, you have only emerged for a brief time from the ranks and to the ranks you will soon return.” This reminded me that as previously stated, leadership positions in many youth organizations, as they are in most local governments, are rotational and I should lead as I want to be led.
This brings me back to Veer and his scouting journey to Eagle and how it relates to my local government journey. On the trail to Eagle, Scouts must complete many requirements, a list infused with civic responsibility and leadership lessons. The necessary merit badges include Communication, Citizenship in the Community, Nation and World. On the trail, Scouts fill a variety of leadership roles, learning skills of listening, collaboration, planning, etc. The final step in the trek to Eagle is a community service project, bringing the Scout in touch with the importance of helping others and being an active member of the community. As a city councilmember, these same civic and leadership lessons can be helpful. Learning and understanding the innerworkings of our local government and city operations, taking an active role and appreciating the partnerships in the community that help move a city forward. There is a need for independent thought, but also to collaborate with colleagues, staff and partners to find the best solutions to issues we confront. Most importantly, like the Eagle Scout project, city projects and initiatives are not completed singlehandedly, but rather in a collaborative manner requiring the varied skills and authority of the members of the city team.
I am a locally elected city official in a community with a council selected mayor. As demonstrated above, even as youth we learn the importance of fairness and providing opportunity to our colleagues. These leadership lessons not only apply to the head of the organization, but also others in leadership positions. As members of a legislative body or the leader of an organization or body, we are either going to return to a secondary role or are under the supervision or control of a superior body or the public. This is why DeMolay reinforces and many family values teach the Golden Rule of, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” In local government, the residents elect their leaders and place the same level of authority and expectation in each of them. This is one reason why many cities have a mayoral rotation, giving each resident-selected representative the opportunity to hold the honorary position of mayor, honoring the will of the people to be led by those they have elected. Scouting and DeMolay both have similar rotations of leadership to give those who desire, the opportunity to lead for a time and better appreciate both the role of leader and team member. This is a good value to learn early, and I’m pleased Veer is well on his way through this lifelong journey of leadership, fellowship and community service.
Jon Froomin is the vice mayor of Foster City.
