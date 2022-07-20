Editor,

This is an idea I have for an article: The benefits of scouting. First off, I would like to say that scouting has changed my life. I started as a Cub Scout and am now a Boy Scout. Scouting is a great way to learn life skills like effective communication and knot tying. I know some of you out there must be like “so what is the point?”

That I’ll explain here. The benefits are you get to learn life skills and get to learn how to make a fire. You get to camp and experience the outdoors. You get to learn the safety of using a pocketknife, ax and a saw. You can learn first aid and how to properly administer it. You see, scouting isn’t just going to meetings and doing activities, you can learn stuff that you can’t learn at school.

Veer Bhalla

San Mateo

craigwiesner
craigwiesner

Thanks Veer! An added bonus is that you get to be part of a community of people with common bonds. Deep and lasting friendships formed in groups like the Scouts are gifts that can enhance a lifetime.

