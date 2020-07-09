At the state and federal legislative levels, it is normal course of business to pass bills that contain many and varied topics. I am sure it is done for expediency. This is not usually the case at the local level. At the city council level, generally resolutions that contain multiple parts are all related to the same issue and naturally go together. The various parts are intertwined and reliant upon each other. This was not the case at the June 15 Foster City Council meeting when we were asked to vote on a single resolution that contained a policy regarding flying flags in our civic plaza and direction to staff to fly the Pride Flag. In this case, a member of the City Council who did not agree with all parts of the policy, while supporting the ability for the Pride Flag to fly was in a position to have to vote No on the entire resolution.
As I stated in the meeting, on more than one occasion, my vote had nothing to do with the Pride Flag, but rather my opinion of the policy. Unfortunately, this part of my message has largely been missing from discussions about my vote, leaving friends and others to believe I have some aversion to the people and beliefs represented by the Pride Flag.
As a new councilmember, I simply did not think to request a separation of the topics. This action would have permitted me to vote no on the policy due to my feelings related to its exclusivity characteristics. After the policy passed, then I would have been given an opportunity to vote yes on the flying of the Pride Flag. I fully support the LGBTQ community and I am committed to working for equality in all aspects of public life. As part of the City Council, I’m dedicated to freedom for all.
Initially, I was opposed to flying commemorative banners in our public spaces as it opened a door that would either permit displays that could divide our community or cause councils to discriminate between groups that wanted to fly their flags. The latter seemed to be an infringement on freedom of speech and expression. The freedoms we enjoy and express are not usually universally accepted, which means the flying of commemorative banners are inherently likely to divide the community. Though I heard comments on both sides of the policy issue, to fly or not to fly, the timing of the policy made the discussion more about the Pride Flag and less about the policy. The common thread among the Pride Flag supporters was the celebration of diversity and inclusion. Diversity means “the condition of having or being composed of differing elements.” Inclusion means, “the act of including: the state of being included.” This is a specific passion of mine as it is a fundamental belief in Special Olympics. To truly engage in the celebration of diversity and inclusion, one should not suppress or exclude some, especially because they are different or hold different values. It is easy to provide examples of groups whose values are nearly universally viewed as hateful or inappropriate, but many others will fall in various places on the spectrum based on the demographics of the community. Our City Council values include such concepts as relationship building, having a community understanding, collaboration and demonstrating mutual respect. How then can the City Council celebrate diversity and inclusion and represent our City Council values while excluding stakeholders or lacking respect for certain groups by denying their ability to freely express their feelings and beliefs the same as other groups? Just think back a few short months ago and how people were treated when their views and opinions were not shared by their representatives.
It is my hope that this helps members of our community more fully understand the complexity of the resolution and the full rationale behind my vote.
Jon Froomin is a member of the Foster City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.