Foster City raises pride flag

After initially declining requests to do so, the Foster City Council this week voted to fly the LGBTQ pride flag at City Hall for the first time in the city’s history.
The rainbow flag was raised June 17 and will stay in the air for the remainder of LGBTQ pride month, which ends June 30.
“Displaying the pride flag in the month of June affirms the LGBTQ community that they’re included, they’re loved, they’re part of us. Foster City is their home and they belong here,” said Councilwoman Richa Awasthi at a meeting Monday.
Councilman Sanjay Gehani said “at this time and especially at this moment in our history I find it imperative that our community stand for social equality while preserving individuality so all members of our community feel comfortable in their home and in their neighborhood.”
The decision to fly the flag and also adopt a City Hall flag display policy was made by a 3-2 vote with Mayor Catherine Mahanpour and Councilman Jon Froomin opposed.
The new policy requires the council to approve a resolution before a commemorative flag of any kind is hoisted, allowing the city to retain control over the flags displayed and designating the flagpole as a nonpublic forum. A government may legally restrict the contents of speech in a non-public forum if the restriction is reasonable and doesn’t discriminate based on viewpoint.
The policy was drafted in response to concerns councilmembers expressed earlier this month that flying the pride flag could in the future obligate them to fly flags they find disagreeable, such as ones representing hate groups. That’s in part why the council initially declined requests to wave the pride flag.
Froomin and Mahanpour did not feel the policy addressed their concerns.
“If you believe your cause should be on our flagpole in the name of diversity and inclusion, which has been the essence of many emails we’ve received, you are opening our flagpole to nearly all other flags,” Froomin said. “It’s too easy to say my flag is worthy of display, but others are not because they’re hurtful or wrong in my opinion.”
Froomin added “my vote on this has absolutely nothing to do with the pride flag and everything to do with policy and the position it puts our councilmembers in the future.”
Mahanpour said the United States, California and Foster City flags — the only flags that historically have been raised at City Hall — already represent inclusion and should remain the only flags allowed there.
“I see the stars and stripes as a sign of unity and diversity as it is and inclusion,” she said. “I see no reason to change our practices on this.”
Several speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting spoke in support of raising the flag, though Froomin during the meeting noted he’s also received emails from many residents who oppose flying the flag.
“I firmly believe that displaying flags that represent belonging, community and pride can also bring us one step closer to realizing and actualizing the world we want to create,” said Corey Helfand, senior rabbi at Peninsula Sinai Congregation.
Cities throughout the county and Bay Area are flying the pride flag, including San Mateo, Redwood City, Belmont, San Bruno, San Carlos, Brisbane, Daly City, South San Francisco, Half Moon Bay and others.
