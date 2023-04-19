As with every nation, our nation’s history is complex. The intention of high school ethnic studies would seem to support that premise as one cannot excuse history, but one cannot erase it either. What we can do, is learn from history and apply those learnings in our aspiration “to create a more perfect union.” Based on my research, there appears to be widespread parent support of ethnic studies’ intent. If there is widespread agreement that any serious treatment of history should examine the experiences, perspectives and contributions of a wide range of groups, why is ethnic studies such a charged issue?
The San Mateo Union High School District recently held a series of “study sessions” on ethnic studies. In reviewing hundreds of pages of publicly available curriculum, specifically what is taught at Hillsdale High School, it was alarming that only one worksheet references the contributions and accomplishments of ethnic groups — the key stated intent of ethnic studies. However, in stark contrast, the overwhelming majority of the content focuses on oppression, colonization, resistance and hegemony. This reinforces the concerns of parents that there is a significant void between the stated intent (the what) of the curriculum and how it’s being implemented.
The following are a few representative examples:
• One worksheet seeks to define “dominant American culture” by identifying the U.S. flag, Liberty Bell, the Statue of Liberty, and the bald eagle as symbols that the United States generally revolved around White people, wealthy men, etc.
• One assignment prompted students to fill in the blanks … “evidence shows that police and non-police people … are more likely to ____ at Black people as compared to White people with guns, resulting in Black people being killed at ____ a rate then White people are in world.”
• A “Race Literacy Quiz” includes 20 multiple choice questions and implies that the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution are possible examples that contribute to the rise of white supremacy. This only serves to create more division between white and Black people, while mostly silent as it relates to Latinos, Asians, Native Americans and other ethnicities.
Framing the discussion in this manner clearly implies a desired outcome, removes critical thinking and inquiry from the discussion and does nothing to further cultural awareness. This binary approach to ethnic studies lifting up some in favor of others is not what we should be teaching our children. Instead, we should be lifting up everyone and creating common awareness for all ethnicities and cultures. It is imperative we take the time to properly align intent with implementation as it will inform current and future generations. We must have a productive debate that shapes a curriculum that can sustain the test of time. A curriculum based on indoctrination and intellectual intimidation will not accomplish that. History is replete with nations that grew weak from internal divisions and eventually collapsed in upon themselves. Let’s ensure that doesn’t happen to the American Experiment in our desire to create a more perfect union.
Daniel Torunian is a native Californian, retired technology executive, start-up adviser, charity leader, and concerned and active citizen.
