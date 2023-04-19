As with every nation, our nation’s history is complex. The intention of high school ethnic studies would seem to support that premise as one cannot excuse history, but one cannot erase it either. What we can do, is learn from history and apply those learnings in our aspiration “to create a more perfect union.” Based on my research, there appears to be widespread parent support of ethnic studies’ intent. If there is widespread agreement that any serious treatment of history should examine the experiences, perspectives and contributions of a wide range of groups, why is ethnic studies such a charged issue?

The San Mateo Union High School District recently held a series of “study sessions” on ethnic studies. In reviewing hundreds of pages of publicly available curriculum, specifically what is taught at Hillsdale High School, it was alarming that only one worksheet references the contributions and accomplishments of ethnic groups — the key stated intent of ethnic studies. However, in stark contrast, the overwhelming majority of the content focuses on oppression, colonization, resistance and hegemony. This reinforces the concerns of parents that there is a significant void between the stated intent (the what) of the curriculum and how it’s being implemented.

