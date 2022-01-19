On Monday, as I pondered the commemoration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther Kings’ 93rd birthday, I was conflicted. I am thankful that this nation recognizes this great man. It took 32 years for the United States to even to a place where we set aside the third Monday of each January to do so. But now that we have set aside this day to recognize Dr. King, really, what exactly are we doing?
Social media is filled with Dr. King quotes. The news is filled with local examples of community service on this day. Children recite portions of Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream Speech.” Dr. King’s adherence to Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of nonviolent protest is touted — rightfully so — as the way protests in this country should be conducted. Even people whose actions and attitudes are the complete anthesis of everything Dr. King stood for will recite and post certain Dr. King quotes. The truth is that Dr. King was vilified during his lifetime, at least here in the United States and even, to be completely honest, by some African Americans of that era. It is interesting that in the 22 years since his birthday was finally recognized as a holiday in all 50 states, he has gone villain to romanticized hero.
This holiday has a different meaning for me than other American holidays because I was alive for much of what we’re celebrating as the life and legacy of Dr. King. I wasn’t here in 1621 when the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag supposedly shared an autumn feast. I wasn’t around on July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence. I have no personal knowledge, neither do I know anyone who does, of Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. However, I am old enough to remember a lot of what happened during the civil rights era. I wasn’t directly a part of it; I was just a Black kid growing up in California in those days. But my parents were from the South, and there was information and discussion coming from relatives and friends in the South about the difficulties of the struggle for civil rights that I overheard and very clearly understood. What was being reported on the 6 o’clock news in those days wasn’t pretty. What was actually happening was much worse.
The problems with romanticizing Dr. King’s work is in doing so, we negate the sacrifices he and others made to win us whatever freedoms we’ve gained thus far. When we forget those sacrifices, we take the progress made thus far for granted. When we take progress for granted, we stop progressing. Not only do we stop progressing but, as is the case in America today, we actually start a backwards slide.
Dr. King’s youngest daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, posted a quote from her father on his birthday from a news conference 57 years ago. Dr. King said at that time “I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.” It is eerie, and incredibly sad, that the words Dr. King spoke that many years ago are still so pertinent today. Why are we still fighting for voter rights? Dr. King not only fought for the civil rights of all Americans, but he was adamantly against the Vietnam War. Although that war ended seven years after his death, we have continued fighting unnecessary wars, with one of them ending just last year. Dr. King fought against poverty. He was dismissed as a socialist. Does that sound familiar? We still have a segment of citizens and politicians who fight against even the smallest effort to fight poverty here in the richest nation that has ever existed in the history of mankind.
Have we made progress in the almost 54 years since Dr. King was assassinated? Some, but not nearly enough. How many more generations of Americans will live and die before we finally understand what Dr. King was saying when he said we have to live together as brothers or perish together as fools? If we’re serious about honoring Dr. King, and if we are serious about our country living out its creed, that all men (and women) are created equal, let’s get beyond the superficial and get serious about working together to create a better community and a better nation for all Americans.
The Rev. Lorrie Owens is the president of the NAACP, San Mateo branch.
