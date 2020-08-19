This weekend is one filled with anxiety for many as our city prepares to go back to school.
For parents, they are already exhausted from months of working while caretaking. They are trying to figure out how to make it all work: working, keeping their kids educated and child care. Some are doing distance learning. Some are homeschooling. Some are sending their kids to an in-person school. Some have hired teachers or tutors. They have made decisions that make this impossible situation work for their family. Give them a pat on the back. They are doing the best they can.
Please be kind to them.
For kids, they have already gone many months without friends. The little ones may think school happens on a screen. The older ones may feel the disappointment of missing their friends, sports, extracurricular activities and just getting out of the house. Some have special needs, parents who don’t speak English or who are at work all day. Give these kids a break. They are trying their best.
Be kind to them.
For teachers, they are navigating a back to school unlike any other. They dived into learning new technology, remote teaching methods and altering their tried-and-true curriculum. They are trying to figure out how they will teach your kids while theirs sit right next to them. Support them. They are doing their best.
Be kind to them.
This is a back to school unlike any our city has ever seen. Let’s all show each other respect, kindness and love. We don’t get to control the conditions making this such a unique fall but we do get to control our response. Let’s hold each other up. Let’s give the benefit of the doubt. Let’s make an extra effort to put ourselves in their shoes. Let’s make this the best back-to-school it can be.
Giselle Hale is a member of the Redwood City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.