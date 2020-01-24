Since 2003, property owners in San Carlos have paid a bit extra in their tax bill to ensure their schools have sufficient funding. That amount has gone up over time, but the total of $246 per year generates about $2.2 million a year. With the parcel tax set to expire, the San Carlos Elementary School District is now seeking a modest increase of $88 a year to raise a total of $3 million a year.
With a total school budget of about $38 million, which mostly pays for teachers and other personnel, this tax is a big contributor to the success of the school district. The district’s education foundation also contributes more than $2 million a year, so there is a fairly significant amount of community contributions to keeping the district solid.
The district is facing some budget shortfalls in part because of state financing, pension obligations and dropping enrollment and those are serious issues. Without this ongoing parcel tax revenue, class sizes will increase, teacher layoffs may be necessary and programming will be cut. Measure N will allow the district to maintain what it has as it tracks the rising cost of living.
In a perfect world, such parcel taxes would not be necessary, but we don’t live in a perfect world. To maintain quality schools, keep class sizes low and attract and retain teachers, such measures are key. Vote yes on Measure N.
