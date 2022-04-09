It was that time of the week again: my weekly Sunday visit to Baskin Robbins with my mother.
Opening the storefront door revealed a room with vibrant pinks and blues painted on the walls. My mother orders me my usual “Very Berry Strawberry” and a “Cookies and Cream” for herself. The cashier hands me my order, and I excitedly scoop a spoonful of the ice cream into my mouth.
Afterwards, my mother and I took a seat on the maroon picnic benches in the parking lot behind the store. As we devoured our ice cream treats, we conversed about our week. Whether it be toasting to graduating elementary school or the completion of a painting, my mother constantly encourages the recognition of every milestone, small or significant. In a sense, the ice cream symbolized every monumental milestone. Throughout my childhood, this mentality was instilled into my mindset.
Eventually, my lactose intolerance resulted in the intervention of this tradition. Alongside the diminishing tradition, the habitual mindset of celebrating every milestone eventually disappeared.
Achieving a perfect score on that math test, perfecting a new cake recipe, receiving that new job offer and finishing a painting suddenly became the expectation. It was no longer recognized as celebration-worthy. These milestones were no longer recognized as accomplishments but rather expectations that needed to be met. Failing to complete these motions would spiral into shattering disappointment.
A couple of weeks ago, I got waitlisted at my top university. Upon opening the decision email in my car after a long day at work, waves of defeat naturally overcame me. I felt deflated. It was as if everything I had ever done to attempt to achieve this goal wasn’t worth it.
Since sophomore year, Post-it notes with the school’s name have been plastered on random corners of my wall. Back then, receiving an acceptance letter during the spring semester of my senior year was thought to be the “ultimate high school achievement.” Unlike celebrating every milestone as a child, I no longer recognized anything as celebration-worthy. I failed to honor the smaller milestones and accomplishments that were intended to aid me in achieving my “ultimate goal.” I gradually became unable to recognize the ice cream worthy moments.
Upon taking a step back and reflecting on my situation, I slowly started to regain the ability to recognize such moments. Similar to toasting our ice creams to our accomplishments as a child, I realized the copious amounts of milestones that were ignored before. The milestones were ignored as I somehow believed that nothing but that specific accomplishment was worth celebrating.
And so I celebrated. I celebrated the other college acceptances, the beginning of this new chapter that I am about to embark on, the opportunities, and I celebrated this realization by baking a cake.
It wasn’t until then did I understand the impact my weekly ice cream treats had. It wasn’t until then that I understood the importance of recognizing every milestone to increase motivation and, ultimately, productivity. A recipe for this cake is attached below.
Sesame Cake Roll Recipe
Ingredients for cake:
7 egg whites, 6 egg yolks
80 grams milk
85 grams of flavorless oil
75 grams cake flour + 10 grams cornstarch + 15 grams of sesame powder
100 grams sugar
Ingredients for whipping cream:
Heavy whipping cream (a small carton, there will be some left over)
3.5 tablespoons of sugar
Directions:
1). Warm the milk and oil on a stove until well combined. Then sift the cake flour mixture into the milk and mixture. Place the mixture into a separate bowl and mix in the egg yolks until combined.
2). Beat egg whites while gradually adding sugar until the egg whites reach stiff peaks. You know the mixture is ready when egg whites look glossy. Fold the egg white mixture into the egg yolk mixture, adding one-third of the mixture at a time.
3). Pour into a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Fold all sides upwards of parchment paper. Bake at 380F for 12-15 minutes or until the cake feels hollow. While the cake cools, whip the whipping cream, sesame powder and sugar until the mixture reaches stiff peaks.
4). Once it cools, cut the sheet cake in half. Then make two line indents. Spread whipped mixture onto the cake, placing more frosting on the half where the line indents are. Roll it carefully while peeling the parchment out.
Amber Chia is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
