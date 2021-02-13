I recall taking an interest in politics when I was 9 years old. Well, maybe it was just the back-and-forth arguing I obsessed over as I would glue myself to my TV for the Obama-Romney debate. The topics they discussed were completely foreign to me, but I was eager to decipher this political jumble. Since then, I have continued my interest in politics, not only understanding the political language, but the issues at hand. And eight years later, I now run a politics club.
I created my school’s first politics club, which was a forum for discussion about nonpartisan topics. Each week, I would introduce a few events that have recently transpired in the world, and along with a PowerPoint presentation, we would discuss and dissect such events. But hosting a politics club in what seems to be one of the most politically charged eras of modern U.S. history is what has made this club likely more divisive than any other year one could have started a club.
While it may be easy to speak on some bipartisan events, such as the inauguration of President Biden or the stay-at-home orders following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the challenge of hosting such a discussion comes when the highly-controversial subjects are brought up — whether this be the Black Lives Matter movement or, more recently, the riots on Capitol Hill.
But understanding and conversing about politics in one of its most tumultuous eras holds more pressure on ensuring an accurate and amicable account of the events so the topics can be presented in the most factually-accurate and unbiased manner possible. We are all trying to grasp all this political insanity, and it is most important that the future generation, above all other generations, have a solid understanding of the political realm before we are able to directly influence it.
It is apparent to everyone in the club that the events that happen around the country are more chaotic than any given time. Because of this, tensions have been high and the feeling of immense divisiveness in our outlooks on politics seems blatantly obvious most of the time. Therefore, I have always found it unrealistic for both sides of the political aisle to find some sort of common ground. That has rarely ever occurred. So, my main goal for the club has been fairly consistent: Let others be exposed to “hot topic” current events from a different point of view to further their own understanding of the subject at hand.
As a senior, I will be leaving the club in the hands of someone else in just a few short months. And per the typical senior, I am anxious to leave high school and move on to greater things, though this club is one of the few things that I will miss deeply once leaving my school, or rather a high school Zoom call, one last time. On one hand, I consider it to be a relief, to some extent. My days of spending hours preparing for the club each week will halt, and I won’t have to closely moderate discussions. But on the other hand, I will deeply miss hosting the club each week, as I know that my interest in seeing my peers developing a liking, or at least a better understanding for politics, will last longer than the time I spent hosting the club.
Jacob Lubarsky is a senior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
