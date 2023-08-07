The primary is in March 2024 but by February some mailboxes in mid-county will be filled with campaign fliers for candidates running for the two open seats on the Board of Supervisors. Supervisors Warren Slocum and David Pine are termed out.
For now, let’s take a look at the race for Pine’s seat. He represents Burlingame, Hillsborough and Millbrae. The two main contenders are Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach and Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan. Beach is leading in fundraising — she has raised $50,000 more than Papan — but that might not last as we get closer to the election.
According to Papan, the fundraising is essentially tied since about $30,000 of Beach’s contributions are over the primary’s $1,000 limit and have to be used for the general election, leaving her about $100,000 after expenditures. That’s about the same amount Papan has in her campaign account after expenditures, she said.
Beach is leading in prominent local endorsements if you include U.S. representatives Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, and Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, and former Supervisor Carole Groom. Former supervisor Don Horsley is endorsing both. So far Dave Pine has not endorsed, but if and when he does, it will be for Beach.
As I have noted before it’s hard to win a race against a Papan. So stay tuned.
If you have seen former San Mateo police chief Susan Manheimer lately, you might not recognize her without her official uniform. She looks very stylish with a new haircut. And she is full of smiles. Her daughter is running unopposed for San Mateo County Superior Court judge. Sarah Burdick is running for retiring Judge Robert Foiles’ seat and has amassed an impressive number of high-profile endorsements including Judge Foiles. She has also raised $40,000.
Climate change is changing many things including attitudes about a 100-year flood happening in San Mateo. Years ago, when I was on the San Mateo City Council, Shoreview residents were upset that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was planning to impose mandatory flood insurance because of a possible 100-year flood, which we all thought at the time was impossible.
I went to Washington, D.C., to seek the help of then Congressman Tom Lantos. He set up a meeting with a FEMA representative who promised to send a representative to San Mateo to explain the situation to residents. The meeting was held at the Event Center. Current Councilmember Richard Hedges was there. Residents did not like what they heard and booed. We are not the North Carolina shore where hurricanes routinely wipe out coastal homes, some said. That was then. This is now.
San Mateo is working on a Community Flood and Storm Protection Initiative to improve stormwater infrastructure and is considering a stormwater fee to fund it. The city is seeking $8 per month for the average homeowner. The fees will cover an estimated 50% of the city’s investment needs over the next decade. Property owners will decide on the measure through mail-in vote this fall.
Leading the charge to approve this measure is Danielle Cwirko-Godycki who has organized a grassroots effort to pass the measure.
“Importantly, passage of the measure will make it easier for our city to secure matching state and federal funding to achieve 100% of our infrastructure needs. We urge you to support the Community Flood and Storm Water Protection Initiative as a down payment on protecting lives and property as the risk of flooding continues to rise each year,” she writes.
The council is supporting the measure. We will soon find out if the public agrees.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs Mondays. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
