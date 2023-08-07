The primary is in March 2024 but by February some mailboxes in mid-county will be filled with campaign fliers for candidates running for the two open seats on the Board of Supervisors.  Supervisors Warren Slocum and David Pine are termed out.

For now, let’s take a look at the race for Pine’s seat. He represents Burlingame, Hillsborough and Millbrae. The two main contenders are Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach and Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan. Beach is leading in fundraising — she has raised $50,000 more than Papan — but that might not last as we get closer to the election. 

