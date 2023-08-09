Sue Lempert’s closing line in her Aug. 7 column, we’ll “soon find out if citizens agree” is an alarmingly scary statement given it puts the onus on homeowners to plead for public safety and stormwater infrastructure as a “YES” ballot initiative in the fall to preclude the disasters of multiple deaths and over 50 streets flooded last New Year’s Eve.
Must we reexperience citywide trauma instead of educating an unaware public that the Marina Lagoon is the only holding tank stormwater basin for runoff of creeks/culverts high and low citywide? Or that it’s already a “filled to the brim” bathtub due to decades of silt buildup and lack of dredging/maintenance?
If emergency services can’t get to you for a stroke or a fall in the darkness caused by power outages due to citywide flooding are we supposed to just say “oops” and “pass me a sandbag?”
There is an inaudible lack of accountability and lukewarm prioritization of the dire climate crisis and El Niño storm systems upon us this winter, and an imperative need to allocate funds for the pump station and flood basin infrastructure to be line itemed for sustainability.
As developers overbuild and strain our already impacted resources, we need to hold city leaders accountable and remind voters that for the cost of a date night dinner, public safety is on the ballot for us all.
The letter writer lives in Mariner’s Island, District 4.
