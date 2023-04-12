Public school construction bond elections here in San Mateo County have become as routine as the sun rising in the east and setting in the west.
Provided these packages are presented to the voters at a general election, their success rate has been more than 90% over the last quarter-century. It’s a surprise when one of them fails.
At a general election, only a 55% yes vote is needed for approval of a public school bond effort in California. That change in the rule was made several decades ago. Prior to that, the general election threshold for passage was significantly higher, two-thirds.
As a result, billions of dollars (including interest, fees and related borrowing costs) have been given the OK by the county’s generous citizenry.
So it’s no wonder that local districts happily climb on board the bond election train with enthusiasm and regularity. It’s almost a sure thing. Several districts have had multiple successful bond elections during the last several decades.
Which brings up a point rarely noted by supporters of these measures — and for good reason. Every time cash is approved for new construction, it frees up a district’s annual maintenance/repair budget for other important items, like personnel compensation.
Think about it. Why spend general fund money on replacing old roofs, decaying playing fields, failing heating/air conditioning systems, water/sewer lines, etc. when another bond package is on the horizon to address those needs anyway?
Once the bond dough is given the OK, lo and behold, the extra dollars are suddenly and fortuitously available in a roundabout way for teachers, administrators, office staff and others on the payroll.
Savvy education officials try not to lock in yearly raises onto their salary schedules with the available dollars because of the long-term budgetary impact. So one-time bonus payouts or other perks can be employed instead.
The new money, if trustees agree, can be pumped into fringe benefit categories like pensions, expense allowances and health insurance plans. All of this is perfectly legit.
But talking about it before or after an election is generally considered a definite no-no. In fact, pre-election language touting these bond measures typically specifies clearly that no money (directly) generated by them can be used to bolster employee pay packages.
Still, that unspoken (and quite legal) backdoor does, in fact, exist. And it is utilized with some quiet frequency.
CHESTERTON ACADEMY ENDING YEAR: A new, coed Catholic high school in Menlo Park is completing its first academic year. The Chesterton Academy of St. James is located on the St. Patrick’s Seminary and University campus off Middlefield Road.
The school is part of a national network of Chesterton schools. The organization is named for prominent author and Catholic convert G.K. Chesterton.
The stated aim of the Chesterton academic system is to immerse students in a classical education which emphasizes some of the great thinkers of Western Civilization (Socrates, Dante and St. Thomas Aquinas are included, for example) and nourishes pupils in a historical Catholic tradition.
Tuition at the school is $18,200 in 2022-23.
FISCAL SHOCK, AWE ON HORIZON?: This is an update on a previously mentioned financial matter that bears on all of us. The most recent official estimate of our national debt is predicted to hit a shocking $50 trillion within a decade if nothing is done to slow down rampant federal spending.
If the new projection pans out, we can be assured that higher taxes are coming. It would be inevitable. The debt would be crushing and unsustainable. Interest payments would cripple the U.S. economy.
At an interest rate of just 3%, servicing that monumental stack of federal IOU’s would cost a stunning $1.5 trillion per year, crowding out cash for other services and programs, including, perhaps, military expenditures.
JEAN RICHANBACH ATKINSON PASSES: Sorry to note the passing of Jean Richanbach Atkinson, a former member of the Burlingame Elementary School District Board of Trustees. Her reasonable and polite presence helped to ease the district through a chaotic period of campus closures when district pupil numbers collapsed by 47% from 1970 to 1985.
Email: johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
