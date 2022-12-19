By the time you read this on Monday morning, I will be back home in San Mateo. But I am writing this column on the Thursday before.

sue lempert

This was a very momentous day for me. I went to say good-bye to my dog, JoJo. But first, congratulations to Rich Hedges and to the San Mateo City Council for picking the perfect fifth councilmember. I have known Hedges for many years. We met when we were among the few fighting a 24-hour cardroom at the Bay Meadows race track. Instead, we now have a beautiful addition to the city, Bay Meadows, which provides much needed housing and recreation. Hedges knows and understands San Mateo politics. He is friends with people on both sides of the political divide — the old guard and the new young progressives. He will be a healing force where healing is desperately needed, especially after the split on the council seemed irreparable. And he is loyal to his friends.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription