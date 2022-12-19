By the time you read this on Monday morning, I will be back home in San Mateo. But I am writing this column on the Thursday before.
This was a very momentous day for me. I went to say good-bye to my dog, JoJo. But first, congratulations to Rich Hedges and to the San Mateo City Council for picking the perfect fifth councilmember. I have known Hedges for many years. We met when we were among the few fighting a 24-hour cardroom at the Bay Meadows race track. Instead, we now have a beautiful addition to the city, Bay Meadows, which provides much needed housing and recreation. Hedges knows and understands San Mateo politics. He is friends with people on both sides of the political divide — the old guard and the new young progressives. He will be a healing force where healing is desperately needed, especially after the split on the council seemed irreparable. And he is loyal to his friends.
Thank you, Rich Hedges, for paying tribute to Cliff Robbins as your first words as a new councilmember. Meanwhile, Amourence Lee made accusations connected to Robbins not worth repeating. Certainly not worthy of Robbins. A Park and Recreation Commission member and currently a leading member of the Park and Recreation Foundation, he has a stellar, decades-long record of service to San Mateo. No citizen should have their reputation attacked by a sitting councilmember — especially a citizen who has done so much for our city. I’m old enough to have lived through the mudslinging of the McCarthy era and I was sick watching those tactics used at a City Council meeting.
Hopefully, Lee and the other councilmembers will follow Hedges’ example of treating others with respect and grace.
I have been watching this last series of council meetings unfold on YouTube with a heavy heart. But there’s a happy ending or maybe a new beginning to this sad state of affairs. Everyone loves Rich Hedges, and after he was sworn in on Monday night and joined the others on the dais, you felt the mood had shifted. It was no longer a power struggle between Lee and Loraine versus Nash and Newsom. Instead all councilmembers supported Lee for mayor and Nash for deputy mayor. Bravo!
Conflict and disagreement are part of a healthy democracy and a functioning council. But name-calling, mudslinging and dramatic grandstanding is not. With Hedges’ influence, I am feeling good about the future of San Mateo now that we have this trash talk behind us.
A shoutout to Sarah Field for her guest perspective in last Thursday’s paper. Fields was the unsuccessful candidate in District 3. In her letter, the Park and Recreation Commission member applauds Robert Newsom, her former rival, for his professional conduct at recent council meetings. The new councilmembers might look to this example of how San Mateans want their public officials to act.
When I went with Mindy Mickens (the one who found a family for JoJo) to say goodbye to my beloved dog, the temporary owner said he wanted to adopt JoJo. Perfect news! JoJo now has a home with a loving couple, Jim and Ellen, who have another sheltie named Dave. Dave and JoJo have become good friends. We were all so happy we cried while Dave and JoJo were busy playing.
I’m already looking forward to another visit to New Jersey and JoJo and Dave!
I have become very fond of my new surroundings. Lots of open space. Farms connected to historic small towns. So much history. When my son visited a few weeks ago, we followed by car (in the rain) the path of the colonial army under the leadership of Gen. George Washington during the Ten Crucial Days of the Revolutionary War, starting with the famous crossing of the Delaware River, and the surprising victories at the battles of Trenton and Princeton. Those rebel soldiers were tough. Fighting the British and enduring cold weather. We have crossed the Delaware several times — on foot and by car. There is a national park on both sides and a footpath along the river. Nothing quite like it in San Mateo. But San Mateo is home and I am looking forward to my return.
Happy holidays to all as this column will not resume until 2023.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.