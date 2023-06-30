The tolls for the seven Bay Area bridges, excluding the Golden Gate Bridge, are currently $7 and slated to go up to $8 in January 2025 as described by Regional Measure 3, approved by 55% of voters in 2018. This measure was ostensibly to pay for transportation improvements.
The pandemic-spurred work-from-home movement, along with efficiency and safety issues on our transit lines is causing our agencies to fret over their financial future. Lo and behold, a new state budget announcement includes $5.1 billion for transportation. Yet, that does not appear to be enough.
Enter state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and some other lawmakers from the area, including our own state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, with their new proposal to raise bridge tolls even higher to help pay for budget shortfalls. The plan is raise the bridge tolls from $7 to $8.50 Jan. 1, then have it go up again in 2025 through the already approved RM3 to $9.50. Wiener’s proposal would also be adjusted for inflation, meaning it will go higher. It’s only for five years, but the chances of it being reversed is nil as lawmakers will work for a new permanent source of revenue.
How much is enough? Public transit is important, but the regular folks our lawmakers purport to serve will have to pay for this. It is a tax on the working class and, as they say, simply a bridge too far.
The effort to launch an independent oversight group of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has received a new supporter. The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California has endorsed the effort by Fixin’ San Mateo County to establish such a group since November 2021.
FxSMC wants to partner with Sheriff Christina Corpus, elected in November, to create civilian oversight and has the endorsement of 50 local elected officials, five city councils and 25 local organizations.
Jim Lawrence, FxSMC board chair, and former Foster City mayor, said in a press release, “We are very appreciative of the commitment by the ACLU-Northern California to support the effort for independent civilian oversight here. We look forward to working with the ACLU as well as the Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Christina Corpus to make oversight a reality.”
ACLU-Nor Cal has supported the establishment of civilian oversight of local sheriff departments, including working in collaboration with communities in Alameda and Sacramento counties, according to the release.
RethinkWaste and the city of Foster City have teamed up to hold a free electronic waste collection event for Foster City residents on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Hall parking lot located at 610 Foster City Blvd.
Accepted items include camcorders, cellphones, chips and components, computers, computer monitors, connectors/cables, DVD players, fax machines, keyboards, lab equipment, fluorescent tubes/lamps (limit 5 tubes per residence), laptops, main frames, computer mice, optical drives, PC boards, printed circuit boards, printers, radios, scanners, servers, stereos, storage discs, tape and zip drives, televisions, UPS power supply units and VCRs.
No household appliances or hazardous waste.
For more information contact the South Bayside Waste Management Authority at (650) 802-3500 or info@rethinkwaste.org.
Christie Coats has joined the Port of Redwood City’s executive leadership team as director of operations.
Coats will have a wide range of responsibilities related to the port’s daily activities, including spearheading various capital improvement projects aimed at enhancing the port’s infrastructure and expanding its capabilities. She will also manage port security grant programs and FEMA initiatives, ensuring the safety and security of port personnel, operations and the surrounding community. Coats will also lead the cargo operations team with a focus on streamlining processes and optimizing efficiency to meet the increasing demands on the maritime industry.
Prior to joining the Port of Redwood City, Coats was the general manager for maritime and asset management for the Port of New Orleans where she served for six years. She also served as a real estate program manager for the Port of San Diego where she led several high-profile terminal negotiations and projects.
Coats began her role June 12.
James MacNiven, the “Wizard of Skyline” or the “Unofficial Mayor of Silicon Valley,” but best known as the founder and face of Buck’s Restaurant in Woodside, has been named the San Mateo County Historical Association’s History Maker for this year. Buck’s is internationally recognized as the place entrepreneurs meet venture capital. He has watched the birth of firms such as Hotmail, eBay, Netscape, PayPal and Tesla over discussions at Buck’s, according to the Historical Association.
This year’s History Makers Dinner will be at the Hyatt Regency in Burlingame Friday, Sept. 22. Go to historysmc.org/history-makers for more information.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.