Imagine you’re having a busy day at work and you visit your favorite restaurant for a quick lunch. When you receive your food, how much plastic is handed to you? Black plastic takeout boxes, plastic forks, knives, tray liners, drink lids, straws, stir sticks, condiments, plastic bags and plastic-coated paper wrappers.

In San Mateo County alone, single-use plastics cost the county $500 million a year. A large portion of single-use plastics are items, such as disposable food ware and cutlery, you might see when you dine in at a restaurant or order takeout. On Feb. 25, 2020, San Mateo County decided to adopt the Disposable Food Service Ware Ordinance, which banned disposable food service ware made of plastic and required compostable containers. All utensils are provided upon request, reducing food ware waste.

