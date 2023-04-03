Imagine you’re having a busy day at work and you visit your favorite restaurant for a quick lunch. When you receive your food, how much plastic is handed to you? Black plastic takeout boxes, plastic forks, knives, tray liners, drink lids, straws, stir sticks, condiments, plastic bags and plastic-coated paper wrappers.
In San Mateo County alone, single-use plastics cost the county $500 million a year. A large portion of single-use plastics are items, such as disposable food ware and cutlery, you might see when you dine in at a restaurant or order takeout. On Feb. 25, 2020, San Mateo County decided to adopt the Disposable Food Service Ware Ordinance, which banned disposable food service ware made of plastic and required compostable containers. All utensils are provided upon request, reducing food ware waste.
However, this ordinance only applies to food facilities that operate in unincorporated areas of the county. Each city then must individually adopt the policy. As of this writing, 17 of the 20 cities in San Mateo County have adopted the Disposable Food Service Ware Ordinance.
Launched in 2021, Reusable San Mateo County is a local environmental coalition advocating for the use of reusable food ware through policy and on-the-ground solutions. A cost and waste analysis by Reusables San Mateo County found that a typical restaurant in Redwood City could save $5,600 each year by converting to reusable food ware; even more, the entire Redwood City restaurant sector stands to save $743,000 each year. Converting to reusable food ware prevents 26 million disposable items from being purchased and discarded into the environment. With the community action effort led by Reusable San Mateo County, three of these cities, Daly City, Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, have added an amendment stating that food facilities must provide reusable food ware for dine in. Discontinuing the use of disposable food ware and switching to alternatives, such as reusable food ware, has shown multiple economic and environmental benefits.
In addition, there are many efforts being made to promote and advocate for the use of reusables that deserve to be given the spotlight.
A local environmental business, Okapi Reusables, offers a solution to prevent the waste of disposable cups! Having launched their reusable cup network in San Mateo, you can now borrow a reusable cup from your favorite cafes through the Okapi Reusables app. San Mateo businesses like Urban Ritual, 3 Bees Coffee, Heere Tea and Meet Fresh are all participating cafes. Roughly 120 billion single-use disposable cups are thrown away each year in the U.S., but Okapi Reusables is making a noticeable effort to stop this with their reusable cup program throughout the Bay Area, and further north in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington.
Working with the City of Burlingame, Reusable San Mateo County has launched a new pilot program for reusable food ware when ordering takeout from local Burlingame restaurants. The city is currently recruiting three to four local restaurants to try out reusable food ware for takeout orders. Restaurant customers would opt to use reusable food ware for their takeout order. When done, customers drop off the reusable containers at a participating restaurant.
Local Thai restaurant Coconut Bay on Howard Avenue is the first participating restaurant. If you would like to support their pioneering efforts, place your takeout order by calling (650) 558-8268 and ask for reusable takeout containers.
Some might say that compostable and bioplastic food ware offers the solution to single-use food ware. However, products made from bioplastics and PLA are green-washing — that is, they seem beneficial to the environment but are not actually certified to be composted. Therefore, consumers often have a false sense of eco-friendliness from misleading labels. Additionally, paper cups usually have a plastic lining, which makes them un-recyclable. Many times these plastic alternatives end up in landfills and oceans, just as other plastics do.
While there are already restaurants that use reusable food ware, many still offer a combination of reusables and disposables. Making reusables a reality in San Mateo County will not only aid the economic and environmental benefits of the community, but will also make your restaurant experience more enjoyable.
Eileen Liu is a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
