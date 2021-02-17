Thomas Jefferson’s past continues to hover over two public school districts in the northern portion of San Mateo County.
Even during a pandemic, the slave-holding legacy of the Founding Father and former president casts a cloud over the Jefferson Union High and Jefferson Elementary school districts.
It’s something the two districts can’t avoid during a national period of an unrelenting and critical re-examination of U.S. history.
The high school district’s case is especially relevant because Jefferson High School (and the district itself) is going to observe its centennial 10 months from now.
In an interview last week, the district’s new superintendent, Toni Presta, explained that, for now, consideration of a name change for the high school and the district is not front and center. “It’s on the back burner for now,” she said. Her board of trustees, she said, has not taken up the question.
She noted that the top priority right now is dealing with the severe fallout from the ongoing pandemic. A name change, she offered, has to be something addressed in the future. And, she added, it will be. Precisely when is another matter.
The district, she said, also is focused on equity for all students, adding ethnic studies are going to be worked into the curriculum soon.
For some perspective, the high school replaced its former Indian nickname/mascot with the Grizzly bear several years ago. There were some protests by traditionalists but, for the most part, the move went through relatively quickly and quietly.
Removing Jefferson High’s moniker might well generate a bit more opposition. But, for now, it’s not on the immediate horizon. So it appears likely that Jefferson High, founded in 1922, will be able to have a 100th birthday with its original name in place.
Meanwhile, the elementary district is in much the same spot with the naming issue.
Superintendent Bernardo Vidales said the pandemic has forced any consideration of a name change to be postponed until in-person meetings can be held.
“This isn’t the right time,” he said. “There has to be a community conversation about this, not just a board discussion.”
Once that begins, the elementary district also has more than one school that might be a candidate for fresh identification in today’s politically charged climate, among them: Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D. Roosevelt and George Washington.
Both Jefferson districts lie on the border with San Francisco. There, the public school board is embroiled in a contentious and highly controversial process to rename as many as 44 campuses.
The sometimes heated debates and decisions to the north on this divisive subject have generated national publicity and in some cases outright ridicule. There have been very strong feelings on both sides.
Vidales pointed out that there can be problems “any time you name something after a human” because sensibilities and perspectives can change through the decades.
In essence, today’s historical hero can become tomorrow’s woke villain. As he put it, “Some names have been tainted and others may be in the future.”
In all, the two Jefferson districts serve a total of just under 11,700 students in grades kindergarten through 12th.
Of those youngsters, 85% are nonwhite and 52% are English learners, foster children or recipients of free or reduced-cost meals, according to the California State Department of Education’s website.
DISTRICT IS ROLLING IN CASH: As the San Mateo County Community College District reels with fresh revelations of fiscal mismanagement (if not outright illegal behavior), primarily by its former chancellor, Ron Galatolo, one tough lesson has been learned:
The district, blessed by its fortuitous, property-rich location along the hyper-affluent Peninsula, is rolling in public cash. How else could its trustees shell out millions of dollars to administrators to ease their departure via ultra-expensive settlement deals?
The money didn’t arrive in the district’s coffers out thin air. It came directly from the wallets of generous county taxpayers. They are the ones paying the freight for all of this mind-boggling largesse.
So, let’s be brutally blunt. It should be some considerable time before the district’s authorities even think about a new bond measure or a parcel tax or even donations of any kind from their citizenry. Any hint of good will and fiduciary credibility are long-gone.
