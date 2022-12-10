Greg Wilson

If the pandemic has had a silver lining, it’s that it has gotten many of us comfortable with spending more time outdoors. Even now, in the heart of winter, my wife and I opt to sit outside when dining in a restaurant, thanks to the terrific outdoor dining spaces (many with heaters) that many of our restaurants now have. Our area’s temperate climate helps make this possible, and is one of the big reasons many of us choose to live in California.

I consider myself very lucky in that not only do I live in a single-family home with a comfortable backyard, I also live within a couple of short blocks of Redwood City’s Stafford Park. Thus, I have plenty of safe, outdoor space in which to recreate. But what about those living in apartments or condominiums? While some have small patios or balconies, those hardly serve when engaging in most forms of physical activity. If a park is nearby, a lack of private outdoor space becomes less of an issue. But many Redwood City residents — for instance, most of those living downtown — have neither a backyard nor a nearby park. Those folks either have to forgo the experience altogether, or have to drive (or ride, or take a very long walk) to a park far away.

