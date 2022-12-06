Matt Grocott

For some, the big deal this time of year begins the day after Thanksgiving, It is known as “Black Friday.” Why it is called that, I don’t know. If you care to clue me in, feel free to do so. Honestly, though, I am not much interested. You won’t find me lining up outside a store, clamoring to get inside as soon as the doors open. No, rather than focus on this being the season to shop, I choose to focus on this being the season of Advent.

Advent begins the fourth Sunday before Christmas. It is the season Christians anticipate and celebrate the birth of Christ, the arrival of the Son of God into the world.

(1) comment

Lou
Lou

Thank you, Matt, Well said and beautiful. Merry Christmas to all.

"God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;

The Wrong shall fail,

The Right prevail,

With peace on earth, good-will to men.”

