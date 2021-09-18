Creativity drives meaningful change. For some, that means centering their ambitions toward helping the local community. For others, that means applying their talents on a much broader scale.
In the past few years, there has been a surge in student-founded organizations as many strive to make an impact from a young age. In my experience, I have witnessed classmates and friends alike create nonprofit businesses that sell anything from clothes to candles for a greater cause.
While many students participate in rewarding extracurriculars like debate club or internships, they also may seek ways to help their community in activities that reach beyond the status quo. If local programs aren’t available to address the causes they are passionate about, many students take their own initiative.
In the story of Giving with Music, a local Carlmont junior, Aarsh Shroff, worked with his team by using the power of music to give back in a meaningful way. In one year, he built an organization from the ground up to aid children in Africa in receiving a quality education.
Through hosting all-online concerts, Giving with Music raises money for international causes in need. Intending to raise money for schools in Africa, they quickly expanded to support India at the height of their COVID-19 crisis. The Giving with Music team is now working to raise funds for sponsoring an entire classroom with furniture and supplies as a part of their most recent project.
According to Shroff, he initially started the organization to make a positive impact on people across the world.
“Three summers back, I volunteered as a teacher in an underprivileged school in India and saw the lack of services firsthand. Hence, that’s when I realized that I want to use my passion for music and its power to unite and channel it to change the world. That’s when I held my first concert and realized that other students can get involved,” Shroff said.
Their efforts were soon backed up by international support. People from Singapore, the United Kingdom, Africa, Canada the United Arab Emirates and India quickly became inspired by their cause and came to attend many of their concerts.
Not only has their work fulfilled a dedication toward music, but it has also helped thousands of people in need across the world. In total, the group of young musicians raised enough money to install water tanks for two schools in Kenya, where many families had to walk 4 to 5 kilometers to get water from natural sources.
Awareness was the first step for the organization, and with a little bit of outreach, they soon found themselves bringing equitable, safe water access to struggling families.
Without students like Shroff eager to make a difference in the world, many communities would struggle. Through organizations like Shroff’s, students are able to play a vital force in education beyond a local level. Student initiatives demonstrate time and time again how passions can work as a powerful force in people’s lives. From inspiration comes dedication, and from dedication comes positive change.
Ultimately, every big initiative starts small. No matter what path you choose to take, and no matter how you seek involvement, everyone is capable of making an impact.
“I believe in dreaming big but starting small. For example, think about just one seed that’s planted in the ground. When it grows, it can provide so many benefits — it gives shade, a home for birds, helps with climate change, and much more. In the same way, you have to believe that each small act of kindness can lead to ripples that will eventually change the world,” Shroff said.
Isabelle Nunes is a senior at Carlmont High School in San Mateo. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
