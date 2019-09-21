As part of San Mateo High School’s graduating class of 2020, I’m required to lock my phone in a Yondr pouch from 8:10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. for five days a week.
At first, I was skeptical of the positive effects the school administration claimed that Yondr would have on the student population, and worried about not having my phone for last-minute review sessions before tests. But I’ll have to give it to them. In the past five weeks since school started, not only have I noticed positive effects — like increased attention in class and more talking in the hallways — on students around me, but also significant changes in my personal relationship with technology.
Before the implementation of Yondr, I didn’t think that I was addicted to my phone. I didn’t itch to use it during class lectures, nor did I stumble through the halls during passing period with my eyes glued to a screen. However, I used to always default back to my phone whenever I had nothing to do. Whenever I was even the slightest bit bored, I whipped out my phone and got lost in its online world of apps and games. And now that I think about it, there have been countless times when I picked up my phone only to forget why I wanted to use it in the first place. Then I proceeded to mindlessly scroll through my Instagram feed. To me, my phone was something I could always use to occupy myself during free time.
But now that my phone isn’t available to me 24/7, I’ve realized that I’m not really missing out on anything. Nothing bad will happen if I neglect to use it for a few hours. There are more important things to do at school besides seeing what everyone else is up to on social media or reaching Level 2000 on Candy Crush.
And now, after five weeks with Yondr, I’ve experienced vast changes in my overall relationship with my phone. At home, I no longer reach for it whenever a notification goes off, and I’m able to leave it upstairs for hours at a time so I can focus on my homework. There’s something liberating about not having a constant urge to use my phone all the time. Now, I use my free time to talk more with my family members and try out new recipes. I’ve also noticed that I complete my homework more efficiently without my phone nearby to distract me.
As a result, my phone usage has decreased dramatically. I don’t have to carry around a heavy battery pack anymore. At the end of the day, my phone still has half of its battery left, compared to a drained battery last year. The amount of time I spend on my phone is also down from an average of six to seven hours a day last school year to an average of three hours a day. Still a lot, I know! But it is a start.
While I don’t think I will ever go completely phone-free — technology is still helpful in many ways — I will acknowledge the fact that a person doesn’t need his or her phone all the time. Our phones are devices we use to keep ourselves connected to others online, but sometimes, it is necessary to put them down, connect with our immediate surroundings and live in the moment. Only this way can we truly appreciate the things we have in life.
Shavonne Lin is a senior at San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
