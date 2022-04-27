Too frequently, driving to and from Half Moon Bay on State Route 92 is about as pleasant as a root canal.
The stretch from the Interstate 280 interchange west to the coastside can be especially challenging. Traffic jams and accidents are far too common.
For the most part, it’s a hilly, twisting, undivided exercise in two-lane-only caution. Some of the cliffside curves are not for the faint of heart.
Decades ago, there were grand plans to extend what would become State Route 92 all the way west to Highway 1. It didn’t happen. A variety of factors killed the idea. Environmental concerns proved to be particularly nettlesome.
Solutions have never been much more than a bandage on a festering wound.
Lately, there has been a new notion that would be designed to ease pressure on the road. A tram over that route has been proposed. Half Moon Bay authorities have been taking a look at the idea broached by private interests.
It wouldn’t be the first such transportation option that headed into the hills. Something similar was implemented in Portola Valley back in the late 19th century.
It didn’t last long. The setup, which had only limited utility, didn’t extend all the way to the coast. Its life span was a short six years. Few traces of its existence remain today.
Would a bigger and more ambitious aerial system of passenger-carrying gondolas make solid financial sense? Frankly, it seems rather doubtful. And, of course, we can anticipate environmental objections to spring forth as soon as any substantial proposal is made public.
Still, any viable answer to the State Route 92 hell would be welcome at this point.
BEER, BURGERS AND BONHOMIE: There’s no getting around it. A real, well-established, traditional beer-burgers-bonhomie-friendly pub can be tough to find in an era of faceless franchises and here-today-gone-tomorrow imitations.
When the venerable Oasis in Menlo Park bit the dust some years ago, cries of unhappiness abounded. Longtime devotees of the breed were more than a little depressed. But, mercifully, some examples of the ancient breed do survive.
Among them, Rossotti’s Alpine Inn in Portola Valley (founded in 1852), the Swingin’ Door in San Mateo (1955) and the Dutch Goose in Menlo Park (1966) come to mind immediately.
All three have survived and thrived through the decades even as challenges to their existence (hello, sky-high property values) persist unabated.
Longevity is a good thing, especially in the drinking/dining industry where these entities tend to flame out with shocking regularity.
In fairness, the trio in question has instituted some important modifications over time. But the overall approach has remained the same, although the Goose’s unusual choco taco does test the culinary boundaries of this genre just a bit.
SAN MATEO’S LIST OF LUMINARIES: Earlier this month, we noted that Barry Bostwick was due to return to the Peninsula for an appearance in a presentation at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City.
As a graduate of San Mateo High School, Bostwick has roots both there and in the city of San Mateo itself. It should also be pointed out that the 120-year-old school has an impressive list of show business types, some of whom are products of its much-lauded drama program.
Among those Bearcat luminaries, besides Bostwick, are: composer Walter Afanasieff, musician Cal Tjader, songwriter/singer Kris Kristofferson, entrepreneur/talk show host Merv Griffin and actors Jonah Blechman, Eric Dane, Dennis Haysbert and Alicia Silverstone.
BELZER AND NAZAR ARE LEAVING: Burlingame High School Principal Paul Belzer informed his staff, students and alumni last week that he intends to leave that post soon.
He sent out a message to his community that indicated he has requested a leave of absence after six years at the 99-year-old school as of June 30. He said his reasons are personal and related to family matters.
Meanwhile, on the coastside, John Nazar, principal at Half Moon Bay High School for the last seven years, announced his retirement as well, according to a report on the Half Moon Bay Review’s website Tuesday.

