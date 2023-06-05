The housing shortage in California is a crisis that is hitting our most vulnerable community members the hardest. For those living in overcrowded conditions, life can be unbearable. This is the reality for many residents, especially in the North Central area of San Mateo, where more than 20% of the population lives in overcrowded conditions, the highest rate in the city. It is a dire situation that demands urgent attention, especially when conditions are unsafe.
To address this issue, the San Mateo City Council passed a red-tag ordinance in 2019. The ordinance was meant to provide a lifeline to those trapped in uninhabitable living conditions. It works by condemning properties that pose a threat to the health and safety of their occupants, providing immediate displacement benefits to the tenants and then seeking reimbursement from the landlords for the costs incurred. It was a bold and necessary step in the right direction.
Recently, a Latino family of 10, including a baby, living in a three-bedroom house experienced a terrifying incident when a portion of the ceiling collapsed, not once, but twice. Understandably concerned for their safety, they contacted the city of San Mateo for assistance. When code inspectors arrived, they discovered a shocking 22 code violations, 10 of which were classified as life-safety violations. These violations included the absence of heat and hot water, pervasive mold and a deteriorating roof. It was a clear-cut case of a property unfit for human habitation.
Following the red-tag ordinance, the city took action. It issued a notice to vacate to the tenants, provided them with much-needed relocation assistance and sent a bill to the landlord for reimbursement. This seemed like a fair and just response to a dire situation but, unfortunately, the story takes a troubling turn.
The landlord, instead of acknowledging their responsibility in this disaster, chose to appeal the bill. Their claim? The tenants themselves caused the damage that led to the life-safety violations. However, evidence presented by the tenants and city staff proved otherwise. Communications revealed the tenants reported the leaky roof to the owner as early as 2020, and Street View images on Google Maps from 2018 showed visible damage to the roof from the exterior.
To make matters worse, the landlord obtained a quote to replace the 37-year-old roof in October 2022 but never took any action to address the problem. The tenants also disclosed that the property had been rented to them without heat, and although the landlord replaced the water heater in 2022, the work was done without the required city permit, and the water heater never worked properly. When code inspectors tested the water temperature of the shower, the hottest it would get was 66 degrees — that’s about the same temperature as the water in the Bay.
Adding insult to injury, the City Council recently voted to grant the owner’s appeal. Three councilmembers, despite being presented with irrefutable evidence of the landlord’s negligence, voted in favor of the appeal. One councilmember absurdly believed that the tenants were solely responsible for all the life-safety violations, while another believed that covering the roof with tarps was sufficient repair. And even more dishearteningly, one councilmember admitted that they did not believe the tenants caused the roof damage but voted in favor of the landlord. This decision is not only a blow to justice but also sets a dangerous precedent.
The consequences of this ill-conceived decision are grave. The red-tag ordinance, designed to protect vulnerable tenants, now stands compromised. The City Council has effectively raised the bar for liability so high that landlords will never be held accountable. The displacement fund, meant to provide assistance to those in need, will be depleted, and taxpayers will bear the burden for landlords’ reckless behavior. Worst of all, this ruling will deter tenants living in unsafe conditions from speaking up, fearing eviction by their landlords or displacement by the city itself.
This cannot stand. Housing advocates vehemently disagree with the City Council’s ruling and call upon them to reconsider their decision. The red-tag ordinance is a lifeline for those trapped in unsafe conditions, and it must remain intact. We demand that bad-acting landlords be held accountable for their negligence and that tenants living in precarious situations continue to receive the protection they deserve.
Let us stand together to protect the most vulnerable among us, to ensure that every individual, regardless of their socioeconomic status, has the right to safe and secure housing. Reach out to the San Mateo City Council today via email or at this evening’s council meeting, and let your concerns be heard.
Together, we can push for change and create a more just and compassionate community for all.
Rudy Espinoza Murray currently serves on the YIMBY Action National Board of Directors and is a planning commissioner of Redwood City. All opinions are his own.
