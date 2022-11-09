Yukiko Hikasa Ferguson Photo

Mrs. Yukiko Hikasa Ferguson left this world on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after a brief illness. Yuki was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Ray Ferguson (d. 1998), and is survived by her son Daniel and his wife Michelle (Luster) of Oakland, and brother and sister in-law Masae and Yoko Hikasa of Tokyo, as well as many nieces and nephews in Japan and the United States.

Yuki was born in Setagaya City, a neighborhood of Tokyo, on January 12, 1935 to Yozo and Namiko (Kimura) Hikasa. She was a child during WWII, and was relocated to the countryside from her urban home to avoid bombings and raids. While it could have been a traumatic experience, Yuki fondly remembered living with her cousins, aunts and others in a rural location with her usual sense of adventure, making the best of a hard situation.

