Theresa Ann Mortara was born February 15, 1931 in San Francisco to Mary and Alessandro Borlo. She attended St. John’s Catholic High School and City College of San Francisco. On a blind date, she met the man she would be married to for seventy-two years: Fred Mortara. Together they raised two daughters: Annette Petro (Dante) and Paula McLinden (Bob See). Four grandchildren and four great grandsons are her de
Theresa was known for her knowledge and love of cooking and presenting delicious meals for family and many friends. Preparing nutritious and tasty food was both an enjoyment and priority. Dinner parties were prepared with style and much love and over the years she taught her daughters the same. Dad says she was the “Best Wife” always willing to put on a good meal for family, friends, and co-workers. On one occasion while on a European trip, she almost missed the bus while shopping when Dad cried out, “Wait, my cook! Don’t leave my cook!”
Theresa worked for the Bank of America first as a teller and later as a loan officer. She also contributed numerous volunteer hours to Children’s Home Society, and Mary’s Help Hospital Women’s Guild, performing as president of each as well as other board positions. She participated in clubs including book and bridge groups. Most of all, she dearly loved her family.
Visitations on Thursday July 21, 2022 after 4:00 p.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, EL Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday July 22, 2022 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Burlingame at 11:00 a.m. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.