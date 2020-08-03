Sharon Yvonne Thickstun was taken home July 25, 2020. Sharon was born November 11, 1957. She is survived by her three son’s Anthony, Michael, and Brandon Thickstun. Sharon is also survived by her two brothers: Rick Randolph and Joseph Frith and one sister: Susan Woods and three nieces. She was loved by many and impacted the lives of many. Sharon will always live on in our hearts. A memory of life celebration will be held on a later date.
The Neptune Society in Belmont, CA is handling the cremation arrangements.
