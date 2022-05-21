Late of San Mateo, resident for 47 years, entered into rest in San Mateo, CA on May 18, 2022. Born on April 28, 1960 to the late Edward and Cecilia Grech. Beloved wife of Frank Galea married for 32 years. Loving mother of Michele and Michael Galea. Dear sister to Lori Martinelli (her husband Jim) and Paul Grech (his wife Christine). Also survived by her nieces and nephews Jennifer( her husband Mike), Kenny (his wife Amy), Sabrina (her husband Joey), Laura (her husband Jimmy) and Eddie, along with her loving great nieces Atley, Maddison and Hailey.
A native of San Mateo county, age 62.
A 1978 graduate of Carlmont High School in San Carlos, Sandra donated her time and jewelry to the American Heart Association in her late mother, Cecelia’s, memory while being a stay-at- home mother.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 after 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., at the CHAPEL OF HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, CA. Committal will follow at Skylawn Cemetery located at Hwy 92 and Skyline Blvd in San Mateo, CA.
Her family appreciates donations to The National Axtia Foundation at https://www.ataxia.org or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
