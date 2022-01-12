Samuel Alfred Murray, late of San Bruno and San Mateo County resident for 51 years, entered into rest in Millbrae on January 9, 2022. Devoted son of the late Samuel and the late Mabel Murray. Also survived by his cousins and dear friends.
A native of Reno, Nevada age 82 years.
A veteran of the United States Army.
Services are private.
Special thanks go to the staff of Millbrae Skilled Care Center. His family appreciates donations to Sutter Hospice www.suttercareathome.org. Arrangements cared for by CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, Millbrae.
