Ronnie Pellizzari (Ronald Philip Pellizzari) Photo

Ronnie was born in Redwood City on December 16,1963. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents Diane and Richard Pellizzari. Ronnie is survived by his wife Delilah Mendozo, son Aaron (Yvonne), daughter Rebekah and grandson Alexander. Ronnie will be missed by his siblings Steve (Tami), Karen (Dewell), Janice (George), and Tommy (Kelly). Ronnie was very proud of his nieces and nephews Nicole (Conrad), Ryan, Julia, Melissa, Brendan(Jessica), Kristen(Martin), Callie Rose, Anthony(Victor), Elizabeth and Lulu. Ronnie loved being a Great Uncle to Carter, Frances, Manu and Martin. Ronnie was survived by Pastor Alex and Martha Mendoza, Anthony(Carrie), Vivian, Manuel(Angela), and Andrew(Yeseli). Ronnie will be missed by his nieces and nephews Anela, Cora, Serena, James, Jesia, Isabella, Christopher, Mickel, Elizara, and Abishai. Ronnie was a graduate of Sequoia High School; a proud member of Union Local 617; and a 40-year employee of Atlas/Pellizzari Electric. Ronnie found balance in his life with his devotion to God. Ronnie was most proud of being a father. Prior to Ronnie’s death, he expressed his happiness at being with his mother again. Ronnie will be remembered for his big heart and desire to help all. The family would like to express there thanks to all of Ronnie’s friends that have been sharing their memories with them. Funeral services are private.

