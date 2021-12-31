Richard “Dick” Gee passed quietly at home on Christmas evening after a several decade’s battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Dick was born in Canton, China and his father brought his family to the United States in 1938 and started a life in San Francisco. They lived in North Beach where Dick grew up with his siblings.
He attended Mission High School, SF, obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from UC Berkley and after serving in the Army obtained his Master’s in Public Administration from Golden Gate University through the GI Bill. His stellar career started at Caltrans where he worked for 25 years. As the leader of Caltrans District 4 his projects included, Interstate 580, Interstate 680, Highway 380 & the 92/101 interchange. In 1981 he left Caltrans to work for the San Mateo County Transportation District – SAMTRANS as the District’s first Engineer/Deputy General Manager of Planning & Engineering. He worked for SAMTRANS for 12 years. He was awarded the “Tranny Award” from CA Transportation Foundation. He helped start numerous projects; Colma Bart station, SamTrans’ North & South Bases, and the peninsula commuter Rail – Caltrain. He retired from SAMTRANS in 1993.
He was passionate about his family especially his wife – Helen, his love for 64 yrs. Helen loved him right back, being his caregiver for decades. He and his wife raised four children: Jeff and his wife Judie, Tara and her husband Brian, Susan and her husband Ed, and Eric and his wife Lonnie. He was blessed with nine grandchildren; Christopher, Elizabeth, Jacob, Edward and his wife Amala, James and his wife Sara, Alyssa, Brandon, Carly & Daniel, and four great grandchildren: Tristen, Isabella, Callie & Luna.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation to Mission Hospice & Home Care of San Mateo County. www.missionhospice.com.
