It is with deep sadness that her family announces that Rae Sylvia Horner passed away peacefully at home in Magalia, CA on February 2, 2021. She will be remembered by all for her laughter, spirit, energy and love of life.
Rae was born on June 6th 1954 to Dixon Jarvis Scoffern and Dolores Fern Duckworth at Sequoia hospital in Redwood City. She grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, both in Redwood City and San Bruno, along with her siblings Lynn and Jeff Scoffern. A bright child and an always-lively presence at family gatherings, Rae later graduated from Crestmoor High School in 1972.
After attending Skyline College, Rae traveled abroad with friends, working in various European countries, where she developed a love of other cultures and cuisines that would inspire her later in life.
After working in administration for KLA Tencor in Silicon Valley as well as in the field of business marketing, Rae’s culinary passions eventually led her to Cheese Please Catering and then a partnership role at Condon’s Restaurant in Burlingame. It was during this time that she met her husband, William R. Horner of Los Altos, whom she married in 2002.
Known affectionately as “Rae Rae” or “Red,” Rae touched the lives of many people in San Mateo County and beyond. She is survived by her sons Jeremy Barker, Sean Barker, and her grandson Braxton Barker, as well as her siblings Lynn and Jeff Scoffern. She was predeceased by her husband William R. Horner.
An online celebration to honor Rae’s life will take place at a later date. If you would like to attend, please email lscoffern@att.net for more information.
