Phyllis Jan Cosgriff left the material world on October 16, 2019. She did not want to leave and valiantly suffered severe pain and disappointments due to metastatic lung cancer and its treatment.
Phyllis spent much of her young life in Pasadena and San Mateo where she lived with her mother, Gertrude Byron, father, Al Byron, and sisters, Barbara Byron (later Huebel, then Lawton) and Michelle Byron. Thereafter, she lived with her husband, Michael “Mickey” Cosgriff, in various locations, most notably Arnold. Later in life she moved to Fair Oaks due to a company transfer and stayed there for many years.
Phyllis was highly intelligent and inquisitive with interests in nature, history, science, art, religions and spirituality. She was an avid reader, leaving volumes of hardcopy books and 95 Kindle volumes.
She also was a music lover and in her later years became a dedicated member of the Queen community.
Phyllis’s life-long intense and lively interest in politics ironically proved to be a positive distraction in recent years.
Phyllis will be particularly missed by those who are still here and who loved her in life: her mother, Trude, sister, Michelle, close friends, Anna and Rafael Alcantara, and three cats, Willow, Jeremy and Sophie.
Please send any appreciations to Pets in Need in Redwood City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.