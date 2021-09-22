Paul Galliano took his last mulligan, and “played” his last round of golf on Friday, September 10, 2021. Born in Pleasanton to Margherita Constantine Bella and Etienne Stefano Galliano on January 9, 1933. Paul stayed put and built his life in the Bay Area.
He served in the Korean War as a member of the Army. When he returned from Korea, he spent some of his formative years in Daly City, claiming to be both a pool shark, and a ladies man.
He once claimed that not only did he actually make a living playing pool, but also that he also had 3 girlfriends at the same time - and they were all named Shirley!
Those days were soon over once he met Patricia Ann Byrne, and married her on August 28, 1958.
While living in Daly City, Paul and Pat had 4 children. In 1970 they moved to San Mateo and built their home. By trade Paul was a machinist, and by 1969 he owned his own company, G.H. Machine Co. in Redwood City. At its peak he had 12 employees, and he ran it successfully for over four decades until he retired in 2012.
He truly enjoyed traveling and visited everywhere from Alaska to Australia, Hawaii to Europe. Another great passion was golf. He was fortunate enough to have played golf courses all over the United States. Most will remember that by far - his favorite golfing excursion was his legendary “guys only” tournaments at Pine Mountain Lake. There was one thing he enjoyed even more than golf or travel, and that were watching his kids and grandkids play sports. It was a rare weekend when you didn’t see him at a baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer or softball game cheering from the sidelines.
Paul was a very generous man who sponsored dozens of softball, volleyball, baseball and soccer teams over the years. He was always the first one to pull out his wallet and pay for numerous dinners for family and friends. He also truly enjoyed his monthly family dinners, and Monday Night Football games, which he always hosted at his home.
Before passing, one of the last things he said to his kids was, “I lived a really good life”. That he did. Paul leaves behind his 4 children, Paul, Michelle, Lynda and Steve, 9 grandchildren, Danielle, Sean, Gabrielle, Nicolas, Ally, Mackenzie, Madison, Shannon and Ryan, and 4 great grandchildren, Ethan, Aubrey, Riley and Paige, along with the second love of his life, Nancy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.