Patricia (Patty) Jean Gibson, daughter of beloved parents Robert and Barbara Gibson, of San Mateo, California, peacefully passed away on August 25, 2022, at the age of 67 after courageously battling terminal illness. Patty was a kind and loving person with a great sense of humor. Professionally, her knack for numbers leads her to become an accountant for a number of years. In later years, she was a loving and devoted caregiver to her mother, Barbara, who passed in 2021. She is survived by family, her partner, Benjamin Zegart, and friends who loved her dearly.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Popular whale is the one found dead on Half Moon Bay shore
- Woman allegedly beheaded on the street in San Carlos
- Man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Burlingame park
- Attorney for sheriff calls for an end to Batmobile review
- Woman killed near downtown San Carlos
- New housing at San Mateo train station
- San Mateo County beachgoers beware
- Record-breaking heat in San Mateo County
- Foster City Rolex robbery suspects arrested
- Support shows for San Mateo’s move from gas in homes
Images
Videos
Commented
- Right is so wrong! (59)
- Stirring up political divisions (36)
- Hypocrisy, honesty — or what? (27)
- My enemies list (20)
- National security is a dangerous job (19)
- The FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago (19)
- Are we still learning from history? (17)
- School debt versus Ukraine spending (17)
- A little education goes a long way (14)
- Yabutwutabout? (13)
- Democrats’ historic inflation (13)
- Taking the fifth (13)
- America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms (10)
- The FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago (10)
- Inflation explanation (10)
- Unions make things work (9)
- End the hypocrisy, Jorg (9)
- San Mateo move to all electric (8)
- Hall of Shame (7)
- Healing through ‘whole child’ programs (7)
- Federal money available for electrification (7)
- Fighting for what we deserve in South City (7)
- Kissinger once again (6)
- Some stray thoughts... (6)
- Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth (6)
- Mr Giarrusso’s letter (6)
- In the light of day (5)
- Private tuitions steadily soaring (5)
- A $10,000 bribe (5)
- San Mateo business owners honored at the state Capitol (4)
- Clear the slate (4)
- Updated COVID-19 booster on the way (4)
- Schools focusing on student mental health in San Mateo County (5)
- Getting hot on the political scene also (4)
- Biden should look in the mirror (4)
- Stone for supervisor (4)
- San Mateo moving to all-electric future (4)
- Thank you for your service (4)
- Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, bill would decriminalize jaywalking (4)
- Making room (4)
- Social media influencers and their false reality (4)
- Enough! (4)
- Grass ain’t greener (4)
- Country over party (3)
- Heat wave coming to Bay Area (3)
- COVID (3)
- Why I’m leaving California (3)
- San Mateo County launches probe in Batmobile raid (3)
- San Mateo subcommittee critiques the General Plan (3)
- Newsom urged to sign bill for free inmate calls at San Bruno event (3)
- New housing at San Mateo train station (3)
- Administrative bureaucracy (3)
- Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA (2)
- Gimme shelter (2)
- The quintessence of Student News (2)
- Attorney for sheriff calls for an end to Batmobile review (2)
- How to be radical on Women’s Equality Day (2)
- Conversation starter (2)
- State’s climate change agenda lacks specifics (2)
- Life science project hits snag in Redwood City (2)
- What happened to Downtown San Mateo’s parklets? (2)
- College of San Mateo president named to Aspen Institute’s New Presidents Fellowship (2)
- Causing more harm than good (2)
- A different point of view on inflation, Democrats (2)
- Water polo, swim teams returning to College of San Mateo with new coach (2)
- Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne (2)
- Inflation Reduction Act shows political divide is entrenched (2)
- Finding better commute solutions — together (2)
- Betting the farm (2)
- Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy (2)
- Power grid (2)
- Who’s the fool? (2)
- Nuclear power (2)
- North Fair Oaks supports sheriff oversight (2)
- How California workers can own their futures (2)
- Praise me, now pay me (2)
- Happy 100th birthday to Mildred Pitts Walter (1)
- Caltrain officials hoping upgrades attract riders (1)
- Burlingame Bayfront office developments advance (1)
- San Bruno Park School District keeps mask rules (1)
- Businesses in San Mateo seeing tax notice increases (1)
- Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents (1)
- Serra rally stuns De La Salle (1)
- Keeping an eye on the watershed in San Mateo County (1)
- Foster City life science project back on track (1)
- Chan Zuckerberg Initiative grant to aid farmworkers, internet access in Half Moon Bay (1)
- Giving appreciation Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame (1)
- Campaigns feature the new vs. the old (1)
- San Bruno developments fail to take shape (1)
- Uncontested (1)
- November election season kicking off in San Mateo County (1)
- Abuse of power (1)
- Hurray, the world goes vegetarian (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony
- Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area
- Live updates: Family takes in tributes at Balmoral Castle
- Manchin's big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems
- Michelle Obama supports Tiafoe in US Open semifinals
- Presents Positive Safety and Efficacy Data from the Completed Phase 1 Dose Escalation Cohort ...
- Debating over debates: Campaign tradition faces skepticism
- Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Mark Simon said:Councilmember Lee did not misstate Mr. Linhares' position on abortion or characterize it in any manner. She stated, quite accurately, that he …
-
Mark Simon said:
I don't think one side is better than the other when it comes to abortion. The rights of the unborn seems just as dubious.
-
craigwiesner said:Some years ago my colleagues on the San Mateo County LGBTQ Commission toured the county's jails on a fact-finding mission. We were incredibly …
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.