Patricia Jean (Kneip) Riley

Patricia Jean “Pat" (Kneip) Riley, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 6, 2023, in San Mateo, California where she had resided for the past 53 years. Pat had been in hospice care for several months and was grateful for her loving and helpful caregivers.

Born in Oakland to Garland and Ethel Kneip on September 12, 1939, Pat’s early years were in Alameda. Later, Pat and family, including her beloved sister Carol O’Loughlin and her younger brother Raymond Kneip moved to Redwood City where Pat attended Sequoia High School. Pat attended the University of San Francisco where she met and later married her lifelong love of nearly 55 years, James Matthew Riley. Jim and Pat raised three cherished daughters: Anne, Suzi and Carole Riley. Pat completed her Nurses training at Saint Francis and her Masters in Nursing at San Francisco State University. Pat worked as a school nurse in the San Mateo-Foster City School District for 32 years and retired in 1999. She maintained many friendships from her “Nursing Days”.

