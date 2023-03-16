Patricia Jean (Kneip) Riley

Patricia Jean “Pat" (Kneip) Riley, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 6, 2023, in San Mateo, California where she had resided for the past 53 years. Pat had been in hospice care for several months and was grateful for her loving and helpful caregivers.
Born in Oakland to Garland and Ethel Kneip on September 12, 1939, Pat’s early years were in Alameda. Later, Pat and family, including her beloved sister Carol O’Loughlin and her younger brother Raymond Kneip moved to Redwood City where Pat attended Sequoia High School. Pat attended the University of San Francisco where she met and later married her lifelong love of nearly 55 years, James Matthew Riley. Jim and Pat raised three cherished daughters: Anne, Suzi and Carole Riley. Pat completed her Nurses training at Saint Francis and her Masters in Nursing at San Francisco State University. Pat worked as a school nurse in the San Mateo-Foster City School District for 32 years and retired in 1999. She maintained many friendships from her “Nursing Days”.
Pat was extremely proud of being a Native-born Californian and was a 55-year member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West. Pat was active in Bonita Parlor No. 10 in Redwood City, where she was also a 20-year member of the San Mateo County Historical Society. Pat had many friends and believed strongly in community service. She volunteered at Saint Francis Hospital in San Francisco for many years and also spent time helping out at the “Funders” used book store. Pat was an avid traveler, having visited all seven continents and numerous countries around the world in addition to many marvelous California sites. Pat loved games, jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles of all kinds. By marrying her husband Jim, Pat became a sports fan, loving the Giants (and sitting in seat #1 for years), 49ers and Warriors; attending many World Series games and Super Bowls over the years.
A Memorial Mass will be offered on Monday, March 27 at 11:00am at St. Bartholomew Church located at 300 Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo. The Native Daughters of the Golden West Funeral Ceremony will also be presented.
Pat is survived by her loving daughters Anne Marie Riley, Suzi Riley and adopted daughters Monica Kraft and Claudia Fort. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband James Riley and her adored daughter Carole Riley.
The Riley family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the many well wishes and support Pat received from friends and family during her final days. Pat will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial donations are gratefully accepted and may be made to the Native Daughters of the Golden West Nursing Scholarship. (N.D.G.W. C.F.I.C.) Send to: Suzi Riley ~ 527 29th Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403
