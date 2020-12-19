Matheu Mark Royden Photo

Matheu Mark Royden. Born in Kaiser Hospital, Redwood City, CA. March 1974. He passed away on December 10, 2020, at age 46, in San Luis Obispo. Matheu was a beautiful soul with a sensitive and caring nature. He loved his family, and the isolation due to COVID-19 was difficult for him to endure. Loneliness was evident. Matheu had a very creative side. He enjoyed playing his guitar and creating songs. Matheu graduated from Fred Finch Academy in Oakland. He enjoyed taking classes at San Francisco State and College of San Mateo. He was involved with Telecare (San Mateo County) and Transitions (San Luis Obispo County.) Matheu worked at Growing Grounds for three years and enjoyed gardening. He loves his friends and family. Matheu is survived by his Mother, Erleen Rosell of Grover Beach. Father, Robert F. Royden, of San Diego. Rebecca Bellonci, sister of Chicago, IL (Peter, husband, and daughter Victoria Rose.) Christine Tone, sister of Pismo Beach. Loving family in San Diego and Montana. Matheu will be cremated at the Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in 2021 after the safety of COVID is apparent.

