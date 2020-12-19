Matheu Mark Royden. Born in Kaiser Hospital, Redwood City, CA. March 1974. He passed away on December 10, 2020, at age 46, in San Luis Obispo. Matheu was a beautiful soul with a sensitive and caring nature. He loved his family, and the isolation due to COVID-19 was difficult for him to endure. Loneliness was evident. Matheu had a very creative side. He enjoyed playing his guitar and creating songs. Matheu graduated from Fred Finch Academy in Oakland. He enjoyed taking classes at San Francisco State and College of San Mateo. He was involved with Telecare (San Mateo County) and Transitions (San Luis Obispo County.) Matheu worked at Growing Grounds for three years and enjoyed gardening. He loves his friends and family. Matheu is survived by his Mother, Erleen Rosell of Grover Beach. Father, Robert F. Royden, of San Diego. Rebecca Bellonci, sister of Chicago, IL (Peter, husband, and daughter Victoria Rose.) Christine Tone, sister of Pismo Beach. Loving family in San Diego and Montana. Matheu will be cremated at the Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in 2021 after the safety of COVID is apparent.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo Athletic Club deal unnerves college district
- Lockdown for San Mateo County
- Foster City councilwoman has rock thrown through window
- San Mateo County now under regional stay-at-home order
- San Mateo County health official’s usual quiet work shifted quickly as COVID-19 raged in the region
- San Mateo County high schools plan reopening when allowed
- San Mateo's Cuban Kitchen adapts during the pandemic
- Resistance to planned building changes at Draper University in San Mateo
- Peninsula Heights development gets planning approval
- San Mateo County preps for vaccine distribution
Images
Videos
Commented
- Thank Donald Trump (48)
- Thank you, Donald J. Trump (43)
- ‘Get over it’ (41)
- Marriage to China (35)
- Multi-party system needed (35)
- Response to Ed Kahl (31)
- Blame game (31)
- Response to Grocott (18)
- Necessary sacrifices (18)
- A simple life (16)
Featured Events
Latest News
- AP: States spent over $7B competing for early virus supplies
- Businesses left with bills as states halt virus supply deals
- The Latest: AP: States spent more than $7 billion on PPE
- Asia Today: Sydney beach suburbs in lockdown as cases rise
- AP: States spent over $7B competing for early virus supplies
- WHO was warned lives were at risk over yanked Italy report
- 'Hurting for hope,' South Dakota rural churches mark Advent
- Pompeo says Russia 'pretty clearly' behind cyberattack on US
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
JustMike650 said:
#affect(ed) (my) by
-
Patrick Henry said:I agree, the people who are affected by sea level changes should start building sea walls to protect their property. It will probably cost the…
-
JustMike650 said:Pat Henry > Donald Trump > Christopher Conway none of the three can debate or discuss civilly ... Conway who authored about former may S…
-
JustMike650 said:Patrick Henry is going to pardon Toph Conway and his immediate family as well as extended family including Serra classmates and St. Greg's cla…
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.