On Good Friday, our beautiful, ninety-nine-year-old mother, grandmother and great grandmother fell into the arms of Jesus. She was born just after the end of World War One, survived the Great Depression, married Thomas C. Paton, who was a Captain in the Marine Corps and later became Chairman and CEO of Blue Shield of California. Marty is survived by two sons and their wives, Thomas and Laura Paton, Ryon and Jan Paton. She was the grandmother to Catie, Janey, Carrie, Jack, Kelly, Thomas III and Christopher.
She was a woman who did not take “no” for an answer, and always thought the impossible was possible. She loved us all, including her eight great grandchildren. We will greatly miss her, but take comfort knowing she is in God’s hands.
A private memorial was held with just family present.
