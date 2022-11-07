Margaret, born on May 16, 1931 in County Cavan, Ireland, passed away on October 26, 2022. The second youngest of 9 children, she attended Loreto College on a scholarship, where she played camogie (a variant of hurling) and enjoyed academic success, so much so that they asked her to stay on as a teacher. But, instead, Margaret moved to Galway and began her long career in local government. She bought a white Mini-Cooper and drove it home to Cavan on the weekends to see her mother and beloved brother, Benny. It was also in Galway that she met Michael Donnellan, who she later married. They were joined by their son Brian in 1974, who was the apple of Margaret’s eye. In 1975, the three moved to the United States where Michael was beginning a new job. Michael’s career took them from Vermont to Michigan, and finally to San Mateo County. Along the way, Margaret continued her career in local government, retiring finally in 1998 as Deputy City Treasurer for the City of San Mateo. Besides being an accomplished public servant, Margaret was a devoted wife and mother, as well as a gourmet cook. Her spring lamb and roasted potatoes were unparalleled. Later in life, Margaret’s devotion extended to her granddaughters, Annie and Molly, who she babysat every week, showering them with love and Toblerone chocolate. Margaret is survived by Brian, daughter-in-law Susan, Annie & Molly, her sister Kathleen Corcoran, and many beloved nieces and nephews and their children. Margaret’s family would like to express its gratitude to the caregivers at Angel Haven board and care home, who treated her with love and dignity. A funeral mass will be held for Margaret on November 18 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in San Mateo. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall.
