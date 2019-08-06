Mae Kikue Ochi

September 19, 1926 – July 30, 2019
Beloved wife of Tadashige “Tad” Ochi, predeceased by sisters Peggy Williams and Edith Yamamoto of Honolulu, Hawaii. She is survived by her children Sam (Muffie) Ochi of Sarasota, Florida; June (Tim) Chan of San Mateo; Marie (Allan) Ochi-Jacobs of Palo Alto; Chico Ochi of Davis; and Amy Sides of Oakland; along with nine grandchildren Ian and Ella Flambures, Derick and Deanna (Jeremy Martins) Chan, Henry (Erica Kim) and Michael Jacobs, Kristopher Kenji Ochi, and Maureen and Audrey Sides. Mae also has four great grandchildren, Lila Flambures, Ronan Jacobs, Bobby Martins and Emma Martins.
A private family service is planned; please direct any memorial donations to a favorite charity or to the San Mateo Buddhist Temple, 2 South Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA 94401. For more information, please visit her obituary page at Crosby-N. Gray & Co.
