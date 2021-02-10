Louise Marie Schroyer passed away peacefully at home, on January 14 at the age of 96. Louise was born in San Francisco, on June 4, 1924 to John and Mary Arca. She graduated from Balboa High School in 1942 where she met the love of her life, Donald Schroyer. They wed in 1944 and were married just shy of 77 years. They moved to Redwood City in 1955.
A devoted parishioner of St. Pius Church, she was a member of the Young Ladies Institute, Catholic Daughters of America, St. Pius Women’s Club and Native Daughters of the Golden West. Louise’s favorite things included her bowling teams, bridge clubs and school PTAs. Louise lived life to the fullest, traveling, skiing, golfing, camping and spending summers in Twain Harte at the lake with family and playing cards with friends. She was known for her warmth, humor, generosity and her candid speeches at family occasions.
Louise is survived by her beloved husband, Donald, and her four children, Donna (Robert) Schreiber of Redwood City, Janette (Larry) Wesch of Arroyo Grande, John Schroyer of Sonora and Renee Baker of Menlo Park. Her grandchildren, Tiffany, Keith (Kerrie) and Nicholas Schroyer and Olivia, Grace and Whitman Baker. And great grandchildren, Emerson and Addison Schroyer along with many cousins, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The family requests donations to be made to St. Pius Church, in lieu of flowers. Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, Redwood City.
