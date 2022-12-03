Julie Ann Pintarelli, 56, of Redwood City, CA, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Julie was born on March, 6 1966 in San Francisco, CA. Julie graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1985, and went on to study Business marketing at Hayward State. During college Julie met her husband Tom while working at the Sports Page. Julie and Tom went on to have two children, Nicole and Anthony. Julie then dedicated her time as a stay-at-home mother for 13 years. She was very involved in their school and sports. As time went on Julie worked at GBA of PHCC, was an Office Manager for the Apprenticeship Plumbers Program, and most recently worked at the PCC.
Julie was a very caring, loving, one of a kind person. She was very protective over the people she loved, becoming a hero to many. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Julie would always speak her mind and tell it as it was. Her contagious humor and laugh would always fill the room.
Julie was predeceased by her mother Beverly, father Robert, and brother Bobby. She is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Nicole, son Anthony (Amanda), grandchildren Aaliyah, Aiden, Antonio, Sister Gina, and an uncountable number of beloved family and friends.
Services will be held at the Redwood City Elks Lodge 938 Wilmington Way Emerald Hills, CA 94062 on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. If you would like to send flowers please send them to the RWC Elks Lodge.
