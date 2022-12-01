Jorge Hernandez passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022. He was born in Havana, Cuba on August 20, 1938. He came to the US in 1957 to study electrical engineering at MIT. He worked for many technical companies in the early computer days here in the Bay Area. It was here that he met his wife Susan Freehafer and married in 1972. They moved to San Carlos in 1974. She also had a long career tech at IBM. Together they became amateur pilots flying out of the local flying club. She predeceased him in 2003. Jorge was a very curious person. He loved meeting all people - learning what they were about, their passions, trading experiences with them. He leaves some very close friends as well as his niece Vicky, the daughter of his sister Olga. His smile, his curiosity, his thankfulness, his openness to trying new things, his caring will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at The San Carlos Elms on Friday December 2, 2022 at 1 p.m.
