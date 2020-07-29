James Thoren (J.T.) has lost his long battle with leukemia. He was 76 years old. Jim was born and raised in Tacoma, Washington and moved to San Mateo in 1964. Jim cared deeply for his friends, was a serious Stanford football fan, loved life and lived on his own terms. Jim leaves two brothers - Leland (Victoria) and Jeff (Peg), two nieces and a nephew. A celebration of his life will be held at the Jacksonville Inn (Oregon) on September 19. Please raise a toast in memory of Jim; he would have wanted it that way.
