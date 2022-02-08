After a long battle with severely worsening alcoholic liver cirrhosis, he chose to end his life at home by suicide. He is survived by his wife Catherine, daughters Sarah, Elizabeth and Natalie, his stepson Chris, his sister Susan and her family and numerous relatives living in Denmark.
It was Ian's request that he be buried at sea from the fishing vessel "Lovely Martha" where he enjoyed fishing for salmon with his buddies in the fishing club.
