Guido John Santini, a life long resident of Half Moon Bay California, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 91. He passed in his home, surrounded by family and friends.
Guido is survived by his loving wife, Loretta (née Martini) and his beloved daughter, Rosanne Hethcoat and her husband, Patrick. He dearly loved his granddaughters, Sarah Parker (and her husband, Jamie) of Los Angeles, Amy Pearson (and her husband, Jesse) of Mill Valley, and Meghan Hethcoat of Half Moon Bay. He also leaves behind his four great grandchildren Penny Rose, Emma Josephine, Henry McCoy, and Nora California. He also leaves behind multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his daughter Susan, his mother Rosie, his father Cesare, his brother, Bruno, and his sister, Mary.
Guido was born on December 13, 1928. His mother and father arrived in America from Lucca, Italy in 1920 by way of Ellis Island and settled in Half Moon Bay. Guido started farming with his father and brother on the coast side. After Guido’s father died, Edward Lea joined in the partnership, which became Cabrillo Farms. Eddie’s son, David, later took over and now continues the Cabrillo farms legacy. In 2013, Guido was named Farmer of the Year.
Guido would often regal about his high school years where he was inducted into the Half Moon Bay High School Hall of Fame in 2015. He excelled in both baseball and basketball. He was so good at baseball that he was drafted by the Boston Braves, but elected to stay home and farm with his father. Guido was a real man’s man, enjoying hunting and fishing. He loved to gamble and loved to play cards, especially Pedro. He had a great set of friends, known as ‘the Googs”. He and his wife loved to go dancing, eat, and vacation together. One could always count on Guido to lead the family in song whenever friends and family gathered.
A visitation and rosary will be held for Guido at Our Lady of the Pillar on Monday, February 17. The visitation is from 5-7pm, and the Rosary starts at 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held at Our Lady Of The Pillar at 9:30 am on Tuesday, February 18. Following church services there will be a burial at Skylawn Memorial Park.
‘If you happy, I’m happy, honey” - Guido Santini.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.